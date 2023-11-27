Shotgun deer season starts

If you’re planning to take a walk on a property where hunting is allowed, remember to wear blaze orange apparel.

Archery season ended on Saturday and shotgun season for deer kicked off on Monday. The shotgun season ends on Dec. 9.

Primitive firearms season starts on Dec. 11 and lasts until Dec. 30.

Hunters are required to wear at least 500 square inches of blaze orange on the chest, back, and head, according to a post from the Edgartown Police Department.

Hunting is prohibited within 500 feet of any building or dwelling in use unless permitted by the owner. Hunting hours are from a half-hour before sunrise to a half-hour after sunset.

“Be safe and be seen,” the Edgartown Police Department cautioned Islanders in an online post.

Drivers should also remain cautious of deer running out into the road. The combination of hunting and mating season increases the possibilities of collisions.