Peter Frank Lenkoski, a resident of West Tisbury, and San Clemente, Calif., died on Oct. 24, 2023, in San Clemente, having been diagnosed with advanced gall bladder cancer in August. Before retiring, he lived in Wethersfield, Conn. In 2010 his dream to retire to his second home on Martha’s Vineyard was actualized, but he swore never to spend the cold months there. Since his daughter’s young family lived in balmy San Clemente, it was a perfect place to buy a second home.

Peter was born on June 11, 1946, the son of Frank Lenkowski and Dorothy Plona Lenkowski. He was a graduate of Holyoke High School, Holyoke Community College, and the University of Massachusetts, with a master of science in public accounting from the University of Hartford.

Growing up in Holyoke in the 1950s was fun, whether he was bouncing balls behind his family’s apartment block on Beech Street or playing baseball on the dirt lot. During high school he was lucky to not make the golf team — the consolation prize was free golf at Wyckoff Golf Club for a few weeks each year. A favorite activity during winter was ice skating at Bray Lake in Mount Tom Reservation, which even had a warming hut. On hot, humid days years later, he swore it was nothing compared with working on the ovens at Dreikorn’s Bakery. From 1995 to 2003, his daughter Kate, then his son Alex, attended Amherst College. Peter loved having an excuse to drive through Holyoke, even though it had changed over the years.

After college, Peter was a bank examiner in the Hartford field office of the FDIC. In 1986, he decided to transition to a commercial banking career. He wanted to spend more time with his young family, and less time driving throughout New England, examining banks. He joined Society for Savings in Hartford, underwriting commercial, real estate, and asset-backed loans. In 1990 he joined Financing for Science International in Farmington, Conn., where he was responsible for commercial leasing in emerging markets, especially electronics and biotechnology. Before retirement, he was with TD Bank North, which had acquired Dime Savings Bank. He was responsible for commercial lending and equipment leasing.

Peter was a devoted father. That was the most important role in his life. He encouraged his children academically, and was a driving force behind their successes. He spent many hot summer Saturdays at Pine Acres swim meets. He was committed to Kate’s gymnastic and soccer career, no matter how far he traveled. Cheering Alex on at cross-country and track events at Wethersfield High, and later in college, was a great way to spend time outdoors.

Peter always enjoyed gardening, and his beautiful perennial garden was a lovely addition to their home in Wethersfield. In retirement, he was a volunteer in the landscaping crew at Polly Hill Arboretum on Martha’s Vineyard, and the Mission San Juan Capistrano in California, where he was introduced to succulents.

He leaves behind his wife of 50 years, Maryann Majewski Lenkoski, and their children of whom he was so proud, Dr. Catherine Lenkoski Vojus and Frank Alexender Lenkoski, Ph.D., and their spouses Martin Vojtus and Thordis Thorarinsdottir. He adored his grandchildren, Marcus, Sasha, and Simon Vojtus of San Clemente, and Oskar Lenkoski of Baerums Verk, Norway. Eight-year-old Oskar spent many evenings during his July vacations on Martha’s Vineyard playing complex board games with him. Kate’s children describe him as persistent, especially coaching them with math homework, empathetic, kind, funny, and always interesting. Again, he took on the role of chauffeur willingly.

He is survived by his sisters, Kathryn Heanue and her husband Paul, of Newton, and Deanne Wonson and the late Roger Wonson of Estero, Fla.

He had special memories of spending warm February vacations with his young children in the USVI. His ashes will be dispersed at Trunk Bay, St. John.

Memorial donations may be made in Peter’s name to Ronald McDonald House Charities, Inc., 26345 Network Place, Chicago, IL 60673-1263.