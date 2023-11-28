Robert Francis Jr., 65, went peacefully in his home on Friday morning, Nov. 24, 2023.

He was born on August 20, 1958, in Oak Bluffs, the son of Patricia Mahoney and Robert Francis Sr. He was the oldest of five siblings.

Robert, also known as Bob, was loved by many. We can all agree his heart was bigger than most. He loved being outside and walking everywhere, every day, talking sports and being the jokester among the crowd. He will be deeply missed by his friends, family, and everyone who knew him.

He is survived by his daughters, Jessica Francis, Jennifer Carroll, and Jade Mazza, and by his wife, Karen Lyn Ward.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Dec. 2, at 11 am at the P.A. Club in Oak Bluffs. It will be a potluck, ready-to-serve-style event.

