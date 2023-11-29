Court Report: Nov. 9 – 27, 2023

Nov. 9
Tammy J. Small, Vineyard Haven; 51, assault and battery: released on personal recognizance, continued to pretrial hearing.
Nov. 17
Cleudinaldo F. Capaz, Vineyard Haven; 28, uninsured motor vehicle, operating motor vehicle with a suspended license, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, no inspection sticker: to be dismissed immediately upon payment of $100 court costs.
Fernanda Souza, Vineyard Haven; 43, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle: to be dismissed immediately upon payment of $100 court costs.
Cleison Decamargo, Oak Bluffs; 38, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, speeding: case closed.
Lucas R. Decarvalho, Vineyard Haven; 31, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of property damage, marked lanes violation: released on personal recognizance, continued to pretrial hearing.
Miqueias Docarmo Neves, Oak Bluffs; 31, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, uninsured motor vehicle, operating motor vehicle with suspended registration: dismissed immediately upon payment of $100 court costs.
Sonia Souza, Edgartown; 41, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle: dismissed upon payment of $100 court costs.
Nov. 20
Larran Reid, Chilmark; 28, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery on a household member, breaking and entering, intimidating a witness, kidnapping: continued to pretrial hearing, and ordered to stay away from alleged victim.
Nov. 24
Lucas Onofre, Vineyard Haven; 28, unlicensed operator: case closed.
Nov. 27
Mathieu Dixon, West Tisbury; 32, number plate violation to conceal, unregistered motor vehicle, uninsured motor vehicle: continued to pretrial hearing.
Paul Conroy, Edgartown, 36, uninsured motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle with suspended license: case closed.
Jeffrey S. Windle, Oak Bluffs; 56, attempted larceny by check, false pretense in commerce transaction, attempt to commit a crime, common and notorious thief: continued to pretrial.
David W. Collier, Safford Springs, Conn.; 31, speeding violation, operating a motor vehicle with suspended license: continued to pretrial hearing.
David W. Collier, Vineyard Haven; 31, intimidating a witness, defacing property: continued to pretrial hearing.