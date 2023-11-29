Dukes County Health Council: Working for your health

Did you know?

By 2050, the number of people in the U.S. living with Alzheimer’s disease is estimated to reach nearly 13 million.

1 in 3 older adults dies with Alzheimer’s or another dementia.

Family members and friends provided nearly $321 billion in unpaid care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias in 2022.

In response to the crisis, the White House issued a National Proclamation in October of last year, signed by the president and containing an immediate course of action. Billions of dollars are now being channeled into the new Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H) at the National Institutes of Health (NIH), propelling research toward prevention, treatment and, eventually, a cure. Other governmental agencies are allocating funds toward assisting Alzheimer’s patients to live longer in their own homes, providing support to caregivers, and capping high pharmacy bills at $2,000 a year (bit.ly/WH_Proclamation).

Alzheimer’s disease can be a particularly heart-wrenching diagnosis, because not only is it incurable, but the disease’s noticeable effects on the mind shroud it with social stigma. It’s a disease that patients are often unable to talk about, and their loved ones are reluctant to. Patients who were once capable of managing their own lives begin to have difficulty navigating even familiar environments safely. They may get lost while driving, or forget the steps needed to prepare a meal. Over time, they will experience a diminishing awareness of personal boundaries, and will lack the ability to define the people and objects that surround them. Friendships may melt away as the skills needed to connect with the world are lost.

This can exert a toll on family care providers, who must manage challenging new symptoms while witnessing the dissolution of their loved one’s thoughts and memories. Because the disease can have a trajectory lasting a decade or more, caregiver fatigue or burnout is not uncommon. Many care providers report feeling a sense of isolation, as previously routine family activities are no longer practical nor enjoyable.

Although Alzheimer’s disease is the most common form of dementia, afflicting 55 million across the globe and caused by an accumulation of proteins in the brain forming “amyloid plaques and tau tangles,” there are other types of dementia that can affect patients and families in a similarly turbulent way.

Vascular dementia results from a stroke or any other condition that damages blood vessels and disrupts blood flow to the brain. Impaired circulation deprives the brain of oxygen and essential nutrients. Diabetes, high blood pressure, and high cholesterol are also risk factors.

Lewy body dementia occurs when abnormal proteins, known as Lewy bodies, accumulate in the brain and affect its chemical messengers. It is often found in Parkinson’s disease patients. The disease causes a range of symptoms, including problems with movement, cognitive decline, and sleep disorders.

Front-temporal dementia gradually damages the brain’s frontal and temporal lobes through the buildup of tau and TDP-43 proteins. These abnormal deposits trigger emotional and behavior changes, and difficulties with movement and speech.

Mixed dementia occurs when more than one type of dementia is present in the brain at the same time. For example, a person may have Alzheimer’s disease and vascular dementia. It is not always obvious that a person has mixed dementia, since the symptoms of one type of dementia may overlap with symptoms of another. To learn more about the different types of dementia, visit the NIH’s site, bit.ly/NIH_DementiaTypes.

It’s a misconception that developing dementia is a normal part of aging, although it is normal to be forgetful from time to time. When we age, our bones and muscles become weaker, and our blood vessels and arteries become more rigid, changes which can result in misplacing the car keys, struggling to retrieve a word and eventually finding it, or forgetting the names of acquaintances. Dementia affects more than memory. The ability to think clearly, make good judgments, find one’s way, and do the daily tasks required to live are often lost. Family members and friends often see these changes before the person who is afflicted (bit.ly/HG_MemoryLoss).

If you or a loved one is concerned about the risk of developing dementia, or if you have emerging symptoms, speak with a medical provider. They may refer you to a neurologist for further testing. Pharmaceutical interventions can help to alleviate some of the symptoms of the disease, such as restlessness and sleep loss, but cannot address the disease’s root cause.

Although neurodegenerative dementias have no cure, there are some dementias that are symptomatic of other, treatable illnesses. Medications can sometimes trigger dementia-like symptoms, as can thyroid problems, increased brain pressure, vitamin deficiency, and urinary tract infection. Dementia may not be entirely avoidable, but leading a healthy lifestyle that includes regular exercise, proper diet, and social engagement decreases odds of developing it and other chronic diseases. The predictors for dementia include advancing age, a family history of the disease, being African American or Hispanic, having high blood pressure or cholesterol, smoking, or having experienced a traumatic brain injury (cdc.gov/aging/dementia).

If you are struggling with dementia or are providing care to a loved one who is, support is available through the Martha’s Vineyard Center for Living. Its Supportive Day Program provides a welcoming environment for people who may be socially isolated or at risk if left alone. The center offers its guests lunch and a variety of interesting and engaging programs, including art and music, which have therapeutic value for those with dementia. Family members benefit not only from having respite from their responsibilities, but in knowing their loved ones are in a safe and caring environment that is overseen by a skilled staff. The Center for Living also offers memory screenings, a memory/stroke support group for those who are navigating the physical and cognitive changes of early-stage dementia, a caregivers support group to provide encouragement, comfort, and advice to family caregivers, and other valuable services (mvcenter4living.org).

With the right planning and support, people living with dementia and their families can continue to lead rewarding lives. Celebrities, like singer Tony Bennett, who passed away from Alzheimer’s last May, and actor Bruce Willis, diagnosed with frontotemporal lobe dementia, have brought this tough topic into living rooms across the country. They have helped cast a light on the magnitude of the problem, while reducing the associated stigma. As Tony Bennett demonstrated, the regions in the brain that enjoy and create music are the areas least affected by the disease. Bennett sang throughout his final years, continuing to remember his lyrics while engaging with audiences worldwide. He reminds us to stay creative, remain engaged, and keep singing.