Edgartown Council on Aging: December 2023

Edgartown Council on Aging

The Anchors at 10 Daggett St.

Lyndsay Famariss

508-627-4368

lfamariss@edgartown-ma.us

edgartowncoa.com

Weekly Events

Monday

11:30 am:Bowling at the Barn

12:30 pm: Bridge

Tuesday

9 am: Yoga

10 am: Knitting

12 pm: Tuesday lunch

1:15 pm: Mahjong

Wednesday

9:30 am: Tai Chi with Nan Doty

12:30 pm: Bridge

Thursday

See the calendar below for special programs.

Friday

9:30 am: Mindful Meditation on Zoom

12 pm: Friday Cafe

1:15 pm: Mahjong

December Calendar

Please visit edgartowncoa.com for more information on programs and services. All are welcome to attend. You must register for programs in advance by calling 508-627-4368.

Tuesday and Friday lunch information: The meal is served at 12 pm. Feel free to come anytime after 11 am to join us, meet your friends, and have some conversation. You must call by 12 pm the day before to register.