Edgartown Council on Aging: December 2023

Edgartown Council on Aging
The Anchors at 10 Daggett St.
Lyndsay Famariss
508-627-4368
lfamariss@edgartown-ma.us
edgartowncoa.com
Weekly Events
Monday
- 11:30 am:Bowling at the Barn
- 12:30 pm: Bridge
Tuesday
- 9 am: Yoga
- 10 am: Knitting
- 12 pm: Tuesday lunch
- 1:15 pm: Mahjong
Wednesday
- 9:30 am: Tai Chi with Nan Doty
- 12:30 pm: Bridge
Thursday
See the calendar below for special programs.
Friday
- 9:30 am: Mindful Meditation on Zoom
- 12 pm: Friday Cafe
- 1:15 pm: Mahjong
December Calendar
Please visit edgartowncoa.com for more information on programs and services. All are welcome to attend. You must register for programs in advance by calling 508-627-4368.
Tuesday and Friday lunch information: The meal is served at 12 pm. Feel free to come anytime after 11 am to join us, meet your friends, and have some conversation. You must call by 12 pm the day before to register.
- Dec. 5: 10:15 am. Holiday Choir Performance by the Minnesingers
- Dec. 7: 10 am – 12 pm. Make a Santa Tin – Craft Workshop. Use for gifts, cookies, or a poinsettia/winter greens holder.
- Dec. 7: Bingo
- Dec. 8: Anchors Annual Open House. 11 am – 1 pm. Join us for some good company and holiday cheer! Lunch is clam chowder, raffles, and delicious confections. All are welcome.
- Dec. 13: Tech time with Rizwan Malik
- Dec. 11: Hearing checks with Shawn Woodbrey of At Home Hearing
- Dec. 12: 11 am. Coffee with a Cop with Sargent Will Bishop of the Edgartown Police Department
- Dec. 12: 12 – 1 pm. Wellness Clinic with Clare Sullivan, RN.
- Dec. 14: 1 pm. “The American Buffalo, Part 1 – Blood Memory”
- Dec. 15: Birthday Cafe to celebrate those born in December.
- Dec. 21: Bingo
- Dec. 22: The Anchors closes at 12 pm. No lunch today.
- Dec. 25: Closed for Christmas
- Dec. 26: No lunch today
- Dec. 28: 1 pm. “The American Buffalo, Part 2 – Into the Storm”