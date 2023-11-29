EMT open house planned

Emergency Medical Services (EMS) of Martha’s Vineyard will hold an EMT open house on Tuesday, Dec. 5, from 5 to 7 pm at the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School, in the culinary arts dining room.

EMS officials, department chiefs, and instructors from Cape Cod Community College will present information regarding an upcoming EMT class. Representatives from Edgartown, Oak Bluffs, Tisbury, and Tri-Town will be available to answer questions and discuss opportunities in each service.

The EMT class will be held Tuesday and Thursday nights from 5:30 to 9:30 pm, and on most Saturdays from 9 am to 1 pm. The course begins on Tuesday, Jan. 23, and finishes in May. Classes will be held at the Oak Bluffs Fire Department.

Completion of the course results in credits from the college, and is a requirement to test for the national EMT certification.

Questions regarding the course can be sent to Thomas Ignacio at tignacio@capecod.edu.