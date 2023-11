Enjoy an evening of art, music, shopping, food, and inspiration as Vineyard Haven celebrates First Friday, hosted at the M.V. Museum, on Dec. 1. It’s a free community event that happens on the first Friday of every month from June through October, as well as in December. Over a dozen local artisans will be selling their wares. It starts at 4 pm, and will feature live music performances. Starting at 8 pm, there will be a silent disco sponsored by Pathways Arts.