Helmets off to Oak Bluffs bike path addition

To the Editor:

With rampant insanity running wild everywhere on the planet, I was pleased last week to see a road crew applying solid and broken lane lines to the new bicycle and pedestrian path in Oak Bluffs, from the drawbridge to County Road. Such a simple way to let all users know they’re on a two-way street, not a free-for-all.

Ever since I rode the Shining Sea Bikeway from Woods Hole to Falmouth a few years ago, I’ve wondered what it would take to get such markings on the miles and miles of pathway here on M.V. Not that a few five-gallon tubs of yellow paint will fix all that’s dangerously wrong with our local paths, but it’s a good place to start. Helmets off to O.B. for pointing the way.

Tom Pallas

Vineyard Haven