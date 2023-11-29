Up-Island Council on Aging: December 2023

Up-Island Council on Aging, Howes House

1042 State Rd., West Tisbury

Monday – Friday, 8:30 am – 4 pm, closed holidays

508-693-2896

friendsofupislandcouncilonaging.org

There’s always something happening at the Howes House! We are open Monday – Friday 8:30 am – 4 pm. Closed holidays. We will be closed Friday, Dec. 22, at 12 pm, reopening Tuesday, Dec. 26. However you celebrate this month … Chanukah, Christmas, Kwanza … we wish you a safe and happy holiday season!!!

Mondays

9:15 am, Hybrid Yoga with Martha Abbott, spiritmovesyou@gmail.com

9 am & 9:35 am, Strength & Fitness with Katryn (Zoom), 30-minute classes with a mix of strength training and a little cardio. Email katrynyerdon@prodigy.net for meeting information!

2nd Monday at 1 pm, Parkinson’s Support Group – A support group providing an opportunity for people with Parkinson’s to share experiences, new information, and updated research.

4th Monday, PediCare Clinic, by appointment, call 508-693-2896

7 pm, Knitters Group – Contact Ginny at: islandgirlwt@gmail.com

Tuesdays

9 am & 9:35 am, Strength & Fitness with Katryn (Zoom), 30-minute classes with a mix of strength training and a little cardio. Email katrynyerdon@prodigy.net for meeting information!

11:30 am, Kanta’s Gentle Yoga (Zoom), Email Kanta at kantalipski@gmail.com for meeting information. Meeting ID: 824 4775 7861, Passcode: 709904

2 – 5 pm, Bridge. Bring a partner and email beaphear2@gmail.com to register.

Wednesdays

9:15 am, Yoga with Martha Abbott (Zoom), Email spiritmovesyou@gmail.com for sign-in information

10 am, Fitness with Margarita Kelly – 45-minute up-beat program geared to new and seasoned fitness enthusiasts – come and enjoy getting your body moving!

2nd Tuesday, Conni Baker Legal Clinic, by appointment, 508-477-4502

1:30 pm, MahJong – Chinese and American

3rd Wednesday, 1:30 pm, ProCRAFTinators Group – Enjoy a new craft every month … soap making, origami, reusable food wraps, gift wrapping, fall centerpieces and so much more.

Thursdays

9 am & 9:35 am, Strength & Fitness with Katryn (Zoom), 30-minute classes with a mix of strength training and a little cardio. Email katrynyerdon@prodigy.net for meeting information!

12:30 pm, Weekly Luncheon – please register by Monday by 10 am for the weekly meal. Suggested voluntary donation: $4.00.

Fridays

9:30 am, Hybrid Yoga with Martha Abbott

9 am & 9:35 am, Strength & Fitness with Katryn (Zoom), 30-minute classes with a mix of strength training and a little cardio. Email katrynyerdon@prodigy.net for meeting information!

1 pm, Watercolor Group – Bring your own supplies and enjoy an afternoon of painting still life with watercolor or another medium of your choice

Special Events

The Falmouth Shopping Trips Are Back!!! Wednesday, Dec. 6. Call 508-693-2896 to get the full scoop and sign up … space is limited.

Soup and Charades, Wednesday, Dec. 13, at 12 pm.

Wednesday, Dec. 20, 1:30 pm, the ProCRAFTinators Group will be hosting a gift wrapping session just in time for the holidays!!!

The Medicare Open Enrollment Period ENDS Dec. 7. The program gives you the chance to review and make changes to your current Medicare drug coverage. Limited appointments available. Call 508-693-2896.

The Up-Island Council on Aging offers Outreach; Fuel Assistance; SNAP; Government monthly Food Distribution; Notary Services; Lifeline & Be Safer at Home; Durable Medical Equipment; Reassurance Phone calls; File of Life; SHINE; and more!

Our monthly calendar and newsletter are available online: westtisbury-ma.gov/island-council-aging. For the newest updates, call 508-693-2896.