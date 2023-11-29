Up-Island Council on Aging: December 2023

Up-Island Council on Aging, Howes House
1042 State Rd., West Tisbury
Monday – Friday, 8:30 am – 4 pm, closed holidays
508-693-2896
friendsofupislandcouncilonaging.org
There’s always something happening at the Howes House! We are open Monday – Friday 8:30 am – 4 pm. Closed holidays. We will be closed Friday, Dec. 22, at 12 pm, reopening Tuesday, Dec. 26. However you celebrate this month … Chanukah, Christmas, Kwanza … we wish you a safe and happy holiday season!!!
Mondays
- 9:15 am, Hybrid Yoga with Martha Abbott, spiritmovesyou@gmail.com
- 9 am & 9:35 am, Strength & Fitness with Katryn (Zoom), 30-minute classes with a mix of strength training and a little cardio. Email katrynyerdon@prodigy.net for meeting information!
- 2nd Monday at 1 pm, Parkinson’s Support Group – A support group providing an opportunity for people with Parkinson’s to share experiences, new information, and updated research.
- 4th Monday, PediCare Clinic, by appointment, call 508-693-2896
- 7 pm, Knitters Group – Contact Ginny at: islandgirlwt@gmail.com
Tuesdays
- 9 am & 9:35 am, Strength & Fitness with Katryn (Zoom), 30-minute classes with a mix of strength training and a little cardio. Email katrynyerdon@prodigy.net for meeting information!
- 11:30 am, Kanta’s Gentle Yoga (Zoom), Email Kanta at kantalipski@gmail.com for meeting information. Meeting ID: 824 4775 7861, Passcode: 709904
- 2 – 5 pm, Bridge. Bring a partner and email beaphear2@gmail.com to register.
Wednesdays
- 9:15 am, Yoga with Martha Abbott (Zoom), Email spiritmovesyou@gmail.com for sign-in information
- 10 am, Fitness with Margarita Kelly – 45-minute up-beat program geared to new and seasoned fitness enthusiasts – come and enjoy getting your body moving!
- 2nd Tuesday, Conni Baker Legal Clinic, by appointment, 508-477-4502
- 1:30 pm, MahJong – Chinese and American
- 3rd Wednesday, 1:30 pm, ProCRAFTinators Group – Enjoy a new craft every month … soap making, origami, reusable food wraps, gift wrapping, fall centerpieces and so much more.
Thursdays
- 9 am & 9:35 am, Strength & Fitness with Katryn (Zoom), 30-minute classes with a mix of strength training and a little cardio. Email katrynyerdon@prodigy.net for meeting information!
- 12:30 pm, Weekly Luncheon – please register by Monday by 10 am for the weekly meal. Suggested voluntary donation: $4.00.
Fridays
- 9:30 am, Hybrid Yoga with Martha Abbott
- 9 am & 9:35 am, Strength & Fitness with Katryn (Zoom), 30-minute classes with a mix of strength training and a little cardio. Email katrynyerdon@prodigy.net for meeting information!
- 1 pm, Watercolor Group – Bring your own supplies and enjoy an afternoon of painting still life with watercolor or another medium of your choice
Special Events
- The Falmouth Shopping Trips Are Back!!! Wednesday, Dec. 6. Call 508-693-2896 to get the full scoop and sign up … space is limited.
- Soup and Charades, Wednesday, Dec. 13, at 12 pm.
- Wednesday, Dec. 20, 1:30 pm, the ProCRAFTinators Group will be hosting a gift wrapping session just in time for the holidays!!!
- The Medicare Open Enrollment Period ENDS Dec. 7. The program gives you the chance to review and make changes to your current Medicare drug coverage. Limited appointments available. Call 508-693-2896.
The Up-Island Council on Aging offers Outreach; Fuel Assistance; SNAP; Government monthly Food Distribution; Notary Services; Lifeline & Be Safer at Home; Durable Medical Equipment; Reassurance Phone calls; File of Life; SHINE; and more!
Our monthly calendar and newsletter are available online: westtisbury-ma.gov/island-council-aging. For the newest updates, call 508-693-2896.