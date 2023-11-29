Noteworthy for 55+: December 2023

Community Programs

Christmas Dinner: If you are alone or unable to go out, please call your local Council on Aging no later than Mon, Dec. 11, to order your meal to be delivered to your home on Christmas Eve. This program is sponsored by your local Councils on Aging and M.V. Center for Living. Meals are prepared at M.V. Hospital.

MVRHS Luncheon

Monthly Senior Luncheons at Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School’s Culinary Arts Dining Room are back every second Thursday. Nov. 9, 11 am seating. Enjoy a 3-course, gourmet, dining experience for $15. Reservations are required, call 508-939-9440. This month’s menu: Salad, Baked Stuffed Shrimp, and Profiterole Swans.

Emergency Food Program: As a member of the Greater Boston Food Bank, M.V. Center for Living coordinates the delivery of nutritious food to local Councils on Aging and Serving Hands Pantry at the First Baptist Church in Vineyard Haven for distribution to Islanders in need. For information, contact your local Council on Aging, or the M.V. Center for Living at 508-939-9440.

Shopping Shuttle: The Shopping Shuttle is back! Call M.V. Center for Living at 508-939-9440 for more information.

SHINE (Serving the Health Insurance Needs of Everyone): Medicare Open Enrollment: Oct.15 – Dec. 7. For details, call the regional SHINE office at 508-375-6762.