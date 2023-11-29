Oak Bluffs Council on Aging: December 2023

Oak Bluffs Council on Aging

21 Wamsutta Ave.

Rose M. Cogliano, 508-693-4509, ext 3

oakbluffsma.gov/152/Council-on-Aging

Oak Bluffs Council on Aging will be closed on Mon, Dec 25, in observance of Christmas Day, and on Mon, Jan. 1, in observance of New Year’s Day.

Weekly Exercise, In-person and Zoom

Monday

9 am, Exercise with Patience Campbell and Marilyn Miller, Zoom: https://us04web.zoom.us/j/732230936?pwd=nTIP11DKUuY

Meeting ID: 732 230 Password: 027340

Thursday

9 am, Exercise with Bill White, Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89052266998?pwd=Mnp2eGdRbFFsUENXYSs3R0IuWW02QT09

Meeting ID:890 5226 6998 Password: 474213

Friday

9 am, Exercise/Tai Chi with Floyd Lifton, Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89747271394?pwd=V2ZHT2FGQINqUGItM0RKU2NiVkVUQT09

Meeting ID: 897 4727 1394 Password: 188397

December Highlights

Coffee and Tea All Day – Daily, 9 am – 3 pm. Bring a friend!

Tuesdays

Pet Pedicare with Darci, 10 am, Dec. 5 and Dec. 19. Nail clipping for dogs, cats, rabbits, and birds. Dogs on leash, and other animals in their carriers. No charge for older adults. By appointment only, please call Rose to schedule.

Bowling Club at Barn, Bowl, Bistro. For Oak Bluffs Seniors, 11:15 am – 1:30 pm.

Please call Rose to sign up by Thursday prior to the following Tuesday program.

Crocheting with a Cop, 2 – 3 pm with Oak Bluffs Police Department officer Savannah Barnes

Wednesdays

Bingo! Dec. 13, 20, and 27, 1 – 3 pm

Coffee, Tea, and Conversations with a Cop, Dec. 6, 10:30 am. Meet Chief Searle and his great staff!

Coffee, Tea, and Conversation with a town department head, 10 am – 12 pm, Dec. 20.

Come and meet our Town Clerk Colleen Morris and her wonderful staff!

Thursdays

Christmas Cookie Swap Luncheon with Oak Bluffs Police Department, 12 pm, Dec. 14. Bake some cookies to swap with your friends!

Holiday Season Luncheon with Oak Bluffs Police Department, 12 pm, Dec. 28. Please call Rose for additional information, and to schedule your reservation. Sorry, no walk-ins.

Fridays

Game Day, 11:30 am – 3 pm. Mah Jong, Scrabble, table games.

December Services

We offer year-round assistance with Applications and Forms Preparation, Durable Medical Equipment, Fuel Assistance, Insurance Assistance, Lifeline, Monthly Social Security Video Display Program, SNAP, Telephone Reassurance Calls. Open Enrollment began on Oct. 15 and ends on Dec. 15.

We sell VTA bus passes to older adults, age 65 and over who reside on Martha’s Vineyard at least six months per year.

Please call to reserve a Christmas Dinner to be delivered to your Oak Bluffs home. Orders must be placed by Mon, Dec 11.

New Program! Christmas Centerpieces: Join us to make something wonderful for your Holiday home and table. Please call Rose for registration and information. Stay tuned for details!

Merry Christmas, Happy Hanukkah, Happy Kwanzaa!

Happy December and welcome to winter!