Oak Bluffs: Holiday lights, First Friday, seasonal concerts, and Christmas Day meals

We are all grieving the loss of Island son Waylon Sauer, who died at age 17 in a tragic accident on Nov. 14. Waylon touched so many in his life, as evidenced by the outpouring of flowers and tributes placed on the porch of the family business, 7a Foods in West Tisbury. And by the hundreds who packed the Ag Hall to surround and comfort his family. Please hold Wenonah, Dan, Amos, Jaleah, and Zuzu in your thoughts and prayers.

We also learned of the passing of Oak Bluffs business owner and man-about-town, Scott Robinson. Scott owned Slight Indulgence and was a man with a big heart and many friends. He will be missed and remembered.

Oak Bluffs started the holiday season by lighting up the town and hosting fun holiday events over last weekend. Kids were running around with candy canes and light-up necklaces, and piling into the horse-drawn carriage for a ride through town. Aly & Paryss were singing Christmas songs in front of Eastaway, Lisa Knight was leading games in Ocean Park, and Santa was taking wishes and hugs in front of the town tree. Nine-month-old Nico Pisano was all smiles for his first Santa experience! There was more music later as the tree was lit, and the town really looks beautiful. Thanks to the OBA, the town and the volunteers for all the hard work!

There will be one more First Friday 2023, and it will be held at the M.V. Museum from 5 to 8 pm. There will be food, vendors, and music to enjoy. Also, save the date now for “Winter Melodies” at the museum, an evening of joy and jazzy swing with Rosie Guerin and Jeremy Berlin on Dec. 14, 5:30 to 7 pm. Tickets are at mvmuseum.org.

Sofia Anthony let me know that the December Neighborhood Convention will take place at the United Methodist Church in the Campground on Tuesday, Dec. 5, featuring a performance by the MVRHS Minnesingers. Bring your lunch and enjoy this preview of the Minnesingers holiday show, it starts at 11 am.

Have you ever thought about being a foster parent? It is a great way to make a big difference in a young person’s life. The annual foster parent recruitment and informational event will be hosted by long time Vineyard foster parent Elexis Wildanger at 3 Poplar Lane in Oak Bluffs, on Dec 3, from 11 am to 2 pm. This is open to all, with no obligation. Social workers from the Department of Children and Families will be there to answer any questions. If you are really interested and are unable to attend, please call parent resource worker Christopher Russo at 508-760-0275.

Get into the holiday spirit with “Sing We Joyous!” – the annual Island Community Chorus Holiday concert. Under the direction of director William Peek, the musical repertoire ranges from America to Europe to Africa. It will include familiar Handel and Bach music, a Christmas spiritual song, a jazzy Hanukkah piece, and much more. Shows are at the Old Whaling Church on Saturday, Dec 2, at 7:30 pm and Sunday, Dec. 3 at 3 pm. Suggested donation is $20. For details, visit islandcommunitychorus.com.

Instead of driving off-Island for shopping, drive to Aquinnah this weekend for the Aquinnah Artisans Holiday Fair. At the Aquinnah Town Hall on Saturday, Dec. 2, and Sunday, Dec. 3, from 10 am to 4 pm you can shop for unique gifts and stocking stuffers, including wampum jewelry, origami cards, Native American crafts and more. There will also be a Children’s Art Show, and a craft table for making ornaments and cards. Oh, and food provided by Orange Peel Bakery and Jeff and Vika Duarte. For updates, visit facebook.com/aquinnahartisans.

The Oak Bluffs Council on Aging will be providing Christmas Day meals again this year. If you or someone you know would appreciate a delicious holiday meal delivered, please call Rose at the senior center at 508-693-4509.

Happy Anniversary to Sabrina and Chris Hendry on Nov. 30! Happy Birthday to Morningstar Healy on Dec. 1. Antigone Rose and Jill Gault celebrate on the 3rd. Big birthday hugs on the 4th to Lianna Loughman (leader of the Parlos Pack), Gail Barmakian and Bill Anderson Sr. (mayor of Oak Bluffs Harbor). Child-whisperer Donna Creighton celebrates on the 5th, along with Melissa Mahoney.

