Real Estate Transactions: Nov. 20 – 24, 2023

Chilmark

Nov. 20, Isabelle Lew, trustee of Oyster Nominee Trust, sold 0 Black Point Beach Lot, Lot 7, to MV Beach Holdings LLC for $435,000.

Edgartown

Nov. 22, Giovanni Castellucci sold 125 the Boulevard to Hilary Vallieres Bowen for $4,400,000.

Nov. 20, Monte G. Basbas and Cathryn Cremens-Basbas sold 0 Harborside Inn Condo Unit 259 Week 29 to Edwin M. Kellogg and Diane McKinney, trustees of Diane McKinney Kellogg 2008 Trust and Edwin M. Kellogg Trust, for $20,000.

Nov. 20, Monte G. Basbas and Cathryn Cremens-Basbas sold 0 Harborside Inn Condo Unit 515 Week 30 to Edwin M. Kellogg and Diane McKinney, trustees of Diane McKinney Kellogg 2008 Trust and Edwin M. Kellogg Trust, for $20,000.

Nov. 21, Carole C. Aycox sold 59 14th St. South to Sean Carey Aycox for $1.

Nov. 21, Carole C. Aycox sold 55 14th St. South to Sean Carey Aycox for $1.

Nov. 21, Robert C. Sances sold 0 Harborside Inn Condo Unit 251 Week 19 to Arthur F. Downey Jr. and Judith A. Downey for $4,000.

Nov. 21, Curtis Edgartown LLC sold 7 Curtis Lane to Walk to Town LLC for $1,760,000.

Nov. 21, John J. Crowley Jr. and Margaret E. Gardocki-Crowley, also known as Margaret E. Gardocki, sold 0 Harborside Inn Condo Unit 457 Week 16, Unit 457 Week 26, and Unit 309 Week 44 to Daniel Roop and Abbie Mae Roop for $14,000.

Nov. 22, Rita Napolitano, Frank J. Locasio, and Jo-Ann Becker sold 0 Harborside Inn Condo Unit 355 Week 20 and Unit 351 Week 19 to Marilyn Jean Gappa and Donna Slevin for $2,200.

Nov. 22, Robert A. Harris Jr. and Sandra M. Harris sold 0 Harborside Inn Condo Unit 506 Week 44 to Donald D. Esinhart and Elizabeth H. Esinhart for $1,500.

Oak Bluffs

Nov. 22, Deutsche Bank National Trust Co., as trustee, sold 28 Vineyard Ave. to George Stamatos for $662,000.

Tisbury

Nov. 20, Chester W. Cummens Jr. and Donna L. Cummens sold 26 Heath Hen Lane to Marta De Sousa Henriques Young for $1,400,000.

West Tisbury

Nov. 20, Thomas Doyle and Amy Goldberg sold 225 Longview Road to Benjamin R. Scott and Lainey Fink Scott for $1,350,000.