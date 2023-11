To the Editor:

A story appeared in the Thanksgiving Day issue of the New York Times that conservationists are getting worried about the declining populations of wild turkeys in the Midwest and South. Perhaps the Vineyard could arrange to fly unannounced shipments of them to Tallahassee, Fla., and Austin, Texas, to help them restock their flocks. And be sure to thank Ms. Perla for the idea.

Richard Chused

West Tisbury