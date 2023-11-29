Tisbury Council on Aging: December 2023

Tisbury Senior Center
34 Pine Tree Road, Vineyard Haven
Director: Joyce Stiles-Tucker
508-696-4205
tisburyma.gov/council-aging
Enjoy Tisbury Senior Center Activities!
Monday – Friday, 8 am till 4 pm. We at Tisbury Senior Center welcome you to learn, explore, create, get fit, have lunch, and meet new friends.
The MVRHS Minnesingers will be performing at our holiday party. Stay tuned for details!
Weekly Activities
Mondays
- Line Dancing with Catie, 9:30 – 10:30 am
- Silver Quilters, 1 pm
Tuesdays
- Fitness with Catie, 10 – 11 am
- Discussion about T. S. Elliot’s “Four Quarters” with Steve Powers, 3 pm
Wednesdays
- Play reading with discussion, 9 am
- Ukulele Players with Martha, 1 – 3 pm
- Meditation Yoga with Steve, bring a mat, 3 pm
Thursdays
- Fitness with Catie, 10 – 11 am
- Lunch, 12 pm, reservations required. Call on Monday at 508-774-8618.
Fridays
- Yoga with Kat, 10 am
- Party Bridge with Rachel Siemen, 1 pm