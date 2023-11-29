Tisbury Council on Aging: December 2023

Tisbury Senior Center

34 Pine Tree Road, Vineyard Haven

Director: Joyce Stiles-Tucker

508-696-4205

tisburyma.gov/council-aging

Enjoy Tisbury Senior Center Activities!

Monday – Friday, 8 am till 4 pm. We at Tisbury Senior Center welcome you to learn, explore, create, get fit, have lunch, and meet new friends.

The MVRHS Minnesingers will be performing at our holiday party. Stay tuned for details!

Weekly Activities

Mondays

Line Dancing with Catie, 9:30 – 10:30 am

Silver Quilters, 1 pm

Tuesdays

Fitness with Catie, 10 – 11 am

Discussion about T. S. Elliot’s “Four Quarters” with Steve Powers, 3 pm

Wednesdays

Play reading with discussion, 9 am

Ukulele Players with Martha, 1 – 3 pm

Meditation Yoga with Steve, bring a mat, 3 pm

Thursdays

Fitness with Catie, 10 – 11 am

Lunch, 12 pm, reservations required. Call on Monday at 508-774-8618.

Fridays