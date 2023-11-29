Unitarian Church also helps food distribution

To the Editor:

Last Week’s edition of The MV Times carried a front-page article regarding the Vineyard Committee on Hunger’s (VCOH) holiday food distribution under its Family2Family Thanksgiving program. It should be pointed out that the Unitarian Church makes an annual contribution to the VCOH of upwards of $2,000. This contribution comes from donations by members of the church under its annual Family to Family holiday supper program. This year marks the 10th year of the Unitarian Family to Family fundraiser, begun in 2013.

Jack Street

Vineyard Haven