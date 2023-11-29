West Tisbury mulls short-term rental restrictions

At a joint meeting with the West Tisbury planning board this week, the town’s short-term rental committee shared a draft proposal for a bylaw focused on managing and regulating short-term rentals.

West Tisbury officials are hoping that they can curb the increase of investment rental properties and maintain the unique year-round community by altering the town’s approach to addressing the short-term rental market.

The draft bylaw defines short-term rentals as a rental that is 30 days or fewer; it seeks to limit those rentals to fewer than 12 weeks per year, with a minimum of seven days per rental.

Under the proposal, the homeowner would have to reside on the property, in the primary dwelling unit, for at least one month throughout the year, and register the rental unit with the town on an annual basis, for $350.

Additionally, short-term rentals would be subject to inspection by the town’s building department and board of health, which would determine the maximum occupancy and maximum number of cars allowed on the property. Residential properties located in the town’s business district, and housing units rented fewer than 14 days per calendar year, would be exempt from the bylaw.

Currently, the town has a 63 percent year-round occupancy rate, and a total of 2,374 housing units; 315 of those are registered as short-term rentals.

The purpose of the proposed bylaw, committee member Karen Overtoom said, “is so we have some boundaries, so that we don’t turn into what Nantucket is right now — overrun with a lot of empty houses and losing their community.”

On the Vineyard, “I’ve seen the real estate market changing,” she said. “We used to sell houses to people who actually wanted to be here, and be part of the community.”

Now, Overtoom said, there’s been a jump in residences that remain vacant for the majority of the year, along with “completely absent homeowners.”

The regulation would “provide a process through which West Tisbury can continue the historic tradition of a vibrant vacation rental market by owner-occupied homes,” provided that they are lawful, registered rentals, Overtoom said. She added that it would still allow residents who’ve relied on the income from renting out their properties to continue doing so.

“We want you to be able to afford to live here, and to have all the use of your homes,” she said.

The bylaw would also seek to deter commercial interests like Marriot from buying housing for the sole purpose of renting out units on a short-term basis, in addition to ensuring preservation of the character and livability of the town of West Tisbury.

While the proposal was met with much support, some expressed concern with what they described as a complex and over-restricted policy that fails to address a number of housing-related issues.

Reid Silva, who also serves on the short-term rental committee, said he felt the bylaw was intended to more broadly regulate the short-term rental market, and that it ought to start with a more basic approach to solving the issue.

He expressed support over the proposal to solve what he called “two big-picture items”— stopping “the proliferation of corporations from buying residential properties to just turn them into for-profit businesses,” in addition to making sure that the town outlines the legality of the short-term rental market.

But the draft regulation has “evolved much more quickly,” he said, adding that the bylaw as written could negatively impact some year-round residents.

“I wish the planning board would put forth to the town something that is a little more simplistic and basic, that would get the principles in place, before working on the smaller details,” Silva said.

He noted that the requirements that all rentals be inspected, and monitored for any violation, would likely burden the town’s staff, who are already struggling to keep up with permitting and violation issues.

“We don’t have the personnel to control these things,” he said, noting that it would take a significant expansion of the town’s building department and resources to be able to accommodate a program like the one proposed.

The aim of presenting the proposed regulation in its draft form is to invite feedback that could help gear the committee toward improving the document before hosting an official public hearing, Bea Phear, short-term rental committee chair, said. Any proposal would need town meeting approval.

The committee plans to meet again next month, when it will continue the discussion on the draft.