West Tisbury: Ukulele Jam, author talks, town potluck, Christmas Faire, and the night sky

Thanksgiving is over. November almost is, too. Tomorrow will be Dec. 1.

Station 1 put up their lights after a radio check this morning. Middletown Nursery looks like a fantasyland aglow, trees, buildings, arbors all wrapped in tiny white lights. Cronig’s multi-colored wreath adorns the front of the store. One can’t help but feel a measure of cheerful anticipation as the winter holidays near.

When I saw Eleanor Neubert last week, I learned that an unexpected baby lamb was born at Flat Point Farm. The ram who usually spends his summer across the cove at Skipper Manter’s had been returned to the farm early. The resulting lamb appeared on Nov. 4. Lamb, ewe, and ram are all doing well.

There will be a ukulele jam at the West Tisbury library this afternoon, Nov. 30, at 4 pm. Everyone is welcome, established ukulele players, anyone wanting to give it a try, kids, and adults. A brief instruction period will get you started. You may borrow a uke from the library or bring your own. Banjos and guitars are welcome, too. Plan to play music, sing, and have a great time.

Other library events include a book talk by Carole Soule at 3:30 pm on Friday, Dec. 1. She has written a memoir, “Yes, I Name Them: Life, Death, and Miracles on a Small New Hampshire Farm.” Saturday morning at 10 am, Carole Soule will read her children’s book, “The Curious Little Calf Named Bleu” during children’s storytime. At 3:30 pm, Christy Cashman and Geraldine Brooks will discuss Cashman’s new novel, “The Truth About Horses.” Come early to meet horses from Misty Meadows on the library lawn. Books will be available for sale and signing, and the net proceeds will be donated to the Misty Meadows Equine Center.

Vineyard Power will be at the library Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 6, at 4:30 pm, to speak about the programs, resources, rebates, and assessments they offer for homeowners wanting to make their homes more energy efficient.

Take note: the West Tisbury town party will be held at the Grange this year. Date and time are next Thursday evening, Dec. 7, between 5 and 7 pm. Bring your best potluck dish to share. It’s always a wonderful opportunity to see lots of people you know. The food is always fabulous and varied. If you can help out with preparations, cooking, or clean-up, please email Peggy Stone at parkrec@westtisbury-ma.org.

The West Tisbury Church Christmas Faire will be held next Saturday, Dec. 9, from 9:30 am to 2:30 pm. There will be wreaths hung in the windows and table decorations all made by a very creative committee of church members. Gifts, baked goods, jewelry, auction items will all be displayed for you to make your choices. I’ll remind everyone in next week’s column.

Elexis Pachico Wildanger will be hosting her annual information and recruitment event for Island residents interested in becoming foster parents. Social workers from the Massachusetts Department of Children and members of foster parent families will be there to explain the process and to answer questions. The event is this Sunday, Dec. 3, from 11 am to 2 pm, at 3 Poplar Lane, Oak Bluffs. For more information, or if you are interested but unable to attend, please call Christopher Russo, parent resource worker, at 508-760-0275.

The December meeting of the Neighborhood Convention will meet at the United Methodist Church in Oak Bluffs on Tuesday, Dec. 5, at 11 am. Bring your lunch and enjoy the entertainment, a concert by the Minnesingers.

The sky is crisp and cold and clear when we take Abby out before bed. November’s full moon is visible overhead, called the Beaver Moon, because having completed their lodges and stored food for winter, beavers are ready to settle in for the winter. The planet Jupiter is to the moon’s right, the brightest object in our current night sky. Mercury, Saturn, and Pluto are easily visible to the naked eye. It all makes me feel very small and completely awestruck.

If you have any West Tisbury Town Column suggestions, email Hermine Hull, hermine.hull@gmail.com.