State studying Beach Road, Five Corners improvements

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) will hold its first public meeting on planned alternatives for Beach Road on Wednesday, Dec. 6, at 6:30 pm.

The state project, launched in June this year, is called the “Martha’s Vineyard Beach Road Study.”

According to the state’s announcement, the study is being conducted to develop conceptual alternatives intended to improve climate resiliency and safety along Beach Road, including Five Corners.

The study is expected to develop conceptual alternatives by the end of this winter.

The upcoming meeting, which will be held virtually and is open to the public, will go over existing conditions in the Beach Road, including flood vulnerability and road safety and operations for traffic and bicyclists. The state will also provide an overview of next steps.

“This planning study precedes the project development process and will include opportunities for public input on existing conditions and proposed alternatives,” the announcement reads. “A Working Group of local stakeholders will inform the MassDOT team on local perspectives throughout the study.”

MassDOT has already held two working group meetings regarding the study. The meeting and documents can be viewed here.

Advanced registration is required to attend the meeting, which can be done at https://bit.ly/416MWNn.

Public comments can be sent to planning@dot.state.ma.us or spoken during the meeting.