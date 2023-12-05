Public survey issued for principal search

The search is underway for a new principal for Chilmark School, and the town wants the public’s input.

The current Chilmark School principal, Susan Stevens, announced earlier this year she plans to retire by the end of this school year.

“We are very grateful for her service to our children and families,” the town announcement reads. “As we look to fill her shoes, we have begun the search process for a new school principal. As part of this process, we are actively seeking input from our community, specifically around the skills, experience, and characteristics that the community values in a principal.”

Questions in the survey include what type of experience residents hope a new principal would have, and what concrete skills they would are looking for.

The survey can be accessed at https://forms.gle/gCcnazn5Zy7rB7Pr7, which the town asks respondents to complete by Sunday, Dec. 10.

“We have designed a very brief survey for alumni, parents, and the broader community and an interactive project for the students’ feedback too,” the announcement reads.

The survey will also be distributed by email and posted in the Chilmark Library. For further information, contact School Advisory Council member Jessica Mason at jessicammason@me.com.