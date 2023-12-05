Services Thursday for Randy C. Gibson

Randy C. Gibson, 59, of Edgartown passed away on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital, after a prolonged battle with cancer.

Born on Oct. 3, 1964, in Oak Bluffs, Randy was an Islander through and through. His parents, Diane and Sam Jackson, are also lifelong Islanders.

Randy enjoyed working at the VTA for more than 20 years, helping the community travel across the Vineyard. He loved socializing with passengers and his work family alike, and could often be found smiling and laughing along his routes. On his time off, Randy enjoyed watching movies, and had a lifelong love of “Star Wars” and Batman. He cherished taking trips with his son, Brian C. Gibson, to destinations in the U.S. and abroad, and spending time with his siblings, nieces, and nephews over the holidays. Randy especially enjoyed Florida, and was always eager to spend time there.

He is survived by his son, Brian Gibson of Edgartown; his mother, Diane Jackson, of Edgartown; and his siblings, Frank Gibson of Edgartown, Brenda Kennedy of Port Charlotte, Leigh Gibson of Edgartown, Sherry (James) Brown of Falmouth, Dawson [Ethan] Jackson of Yarmouth, Sheila Jackson of Edgartown, Dennis Jackson of Edgartown, and Michael (Valerie) Jackson of Edgartown; and by countless nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father Sam Jackson, and his foster son. Robert M. Luce.

Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 6, from 4 to 6 pm at Chapman Funeral and Cremation, Edgartown Road in Oak Bluffs. Graveside services will be held on Thursday, Dec. 7, at 11 am in the New Westside Cemetery, Robinson Road, Edgartown. Please visit chapmanfuneral.com for online condolences and information.

A potluck celebration of life will follow graveside services at the P.A. Club, 137 Vineyard Ave. in Oak Bluffs. Attendees are encouraged to bring a dish ready to share. No ovens will be available for warming.