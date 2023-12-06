Circuit Arts presents ‘A Christmas Carol’

Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” ushers in the holiday season at Circuit Arts at the Grange Hall. The heartwarming tale is timeless, and will be brought to life in a unique and enchanting reading.

According to Circuit Arts’ description: “Written by Charles Dickens, one of the most prolific and beloved authors of the Victorian era, ‘A Christmas Carol’ is the story of a miserly, mean old man, Ebenezer Scrooge, who is visited by ghosts at Christmastime and subsequently learns the importance of kindness, generosity, and compassion when he is made to notice the plight of those around him. Redemption and social injustice are other major themes in this novella that was first published in 1843, but continues to have lasting relevance in a world where inequality still prevails.”

Brian Ditchfield and Brooke Hardman Ditchfield have adapted this rendition, starring Shelagh Hackett as Scrooge, and an ensemble of local actors including Samantha Cassidy, Lagan Love, Katherine Reid, and Dhakir Warren as other characters. The youngest performers include Rose Athearn, Isla Ditchfield, and Finnegan Hall. The adaptation uses the original Dickens text, with songs and audience participation helping to immerse the audience in the magic of the holidays.

Pay-what-you-can tickets for this event are available online at circuitarts.org/christmascarol, and a full listing of Circuit Arts events can be found at circuitarts.org/events.