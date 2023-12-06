Court Report: Nov. 30, 2023

Nov. 30

Eric J. Shooter, Vineyard Haven; 58, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, failure to slow: released on personal recognizance, continued to pretrial hearing.

Michael B. Habekost, Edgartown; 22, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, marked lanes violation, speeding: released on personal recognizance, continued to pretrial hearing.

Tanner J. Langis, Fairfield, Conn.; 19, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle: to be immediately dismissed upon payment of court costs.

Francis E. Guido Jr., Norton; 24, uninsured motor vehicle, unregistered motor vehicle, no inspection sticker: to be immediately dismissed upon payment of court costs.

Lauren A. Fortini, Cranston, R.I.; 36, three counts of vandalizing property: released on personal recognizance, continued to pretrial hearing.