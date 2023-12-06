Edgartown: Aging Greatfully, Christmas in Edgartown, the Anchors, and Hanukkah

Happy December! I already feel rushed. Didn’t I just write last week about taking this holiday season slowly and enjoying it? How can I already feel like I’m in a hurry? I need to work on that, and keep reminding myself to embrace the season for the peace and joy it can bring, and not get sucked up into the commercial nature of it. I have enjoyed watching the town get decorated for the holiday, and can’t wait to take a walk around town to look at the lights. I love that they still use the same tree stands from years gone by. It fills my heart that this tradition stays while new traditions are made.

Aging Greatfully Coffee Chat With Dr. Michael Jacobs is an informal group of seniors sharing the challenges of aging here on the Vineyard. This warm and compassionate group is open to anyone who identifies as a senior. Wide-ranging conversations about the physical, medical, and emotional challenges of aging and sharing of information about resources on the Vineyard to meet those challenges. Humor, empathy, and companionship are shared as the group explores different topics at each meeting. The group meets at the YMCA of Martha’s Vineyard every other Wednesday at 10:15 am. The next meeting is Dec. 6, with guest Dr. Elliott Dacher talking about beginning meditation, and leading the group through a guided meditation, which you can catch if you are reading this online but will miss if reading it in the paper.

The M.V. Museum has a number of events coming up this month. On Dec. 8 at 6 pm, it will host the annual Edgartown Harbor lighting, as part of the Christmas in Edgartown festivities. The community is welcome to see the light transform into a Christmas beacon. Thanks to Tom Bassett and his crew for stringing the lights.

On Dec. 9, the museum will host a holiday craft workshop, and invite families to make ornaments, wreaths, cards, and more from natural and recycled materials from 2 to 4 pm. On Dec. 13 at 5:30 pm, it will offer “Martha’s Vineyard as Muse for Memoir,” with Sherry Sidoti, Nancy Slonim Aronie, and Bill Eville, who will discuss their personal memoirs. And on the 14th at 5:30 pm, Rose Guerin and Jeremy Berlin will share music in the Linnemann Pavillion. Check out the website at mvmuseum.org, or call 508-627-4441, for more details.

Happy birthday wishes go out this week to Valerie LaVigne and Alex Schaeffer on Dec. 2, Thayer Whipple, Justin Donahue, and Ellie Parece on Dec. 4, Joanie Creato on Dec. 5, and the Edgartown School’s family and consumer science teacher and my dear friend, Sarah Vail, on Dec. 7.

The Edgartown Council on Aging is having some work done to the Anchor’s roof this December, which may interfere with some programming. Staff will do their best to alert the public of any changes in a timely manner. Regular and preregistered attendees will be notified by phone and/or email. Your patience during this time is appreciated. That said, they will be having their annual Open House on Friday, Dec. 8, from 11 am to 1 pm. Visit, socialize, have a cup of clam chowder, and enjoy the fun. All are welcome.

Of course, Christmas in Edgartown is happening this weekend, with festivities planned all weekend. The annual lighting of the Edgartown Lighthouse, as I’ve said, is at 6 pm sharp on Friday, Dec. 8. Fun begins at 5:30 pm, with Edgartown’s favorite mascots, nonprofit concessions, caroling, giveaways, and maybe the Man In Red himself! This fun event is brought to you by Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank.

The Christmas Parade will be on Saturday morning at 11 am. Don’t miss the fun — floats, animals, music, dancers, kids, fire engines, and of course Santa. The parade will take place on Main Street between Pease’s Point Way and Water Street (rain or shine).

There are so many events planned for the weekend, it’s hard to share them all here. The Edgartown library has an Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 2 pm. There is an Elf on the Shelf Scavenger Hunt at the Carnegie Building from 10 am to 3 pm on Saturday, Dec. 9. Santa will be available for photos at the Covington from 11:45 am to 1 pm. Use your own camera, no charge. Donations will be accepted to benefit the Red Stocking Fund. Contact 508-627-3313 or info@wallacemv.com for more information. There is holiday cookie decorating at Town MV from 12 to 3 pm on Saturday as well. The Teddy Bear Suite is back this year. The new host of this Boys and Girls Club fundraiser is the Faraway Martha’s Vineyard and the Kelley House. There’s just too much to list. Check out the Board of Trade’s website at christmasinedgartown.com for all the details of the events planned over the weekend. And have fun!

Dec. 7 marks the first night of Hanukkah. It continues through Dec. 15. An internet search tells me that there are a few ways to wish people a Happy Hanukkah in Hebrew. One is “Chag Sameach,” which means happy holidays. Another is “Chag Urim Sameach,” which means happy festival of lights. You can also say “Hanukkah Sameach, for happy Hanukkah. I wish a warm and happy holiday for all those who celebrate Hanukkah this season.

That about does it for this week. Have a wonderful week ahead, and enjoy the fun that is Christmas in Edgartown and the blessings of Hanukkah. I hope for beautiful weather for all of the special events. Fingers crossed.

If you have any Edgartown Town Column suggestions, email Gail Gardner, ggardnermv@gmail.com.