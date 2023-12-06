Holiday Bazaar at the P.A. Club

1 of 2

Coming up on Wednesday and Thursday, Dec. 13 and 14, from 3 to 8 pm, the Portuguese-American Club in Oak Bluffs hosts a Holiday Bazaar filled with crafts, food, and fun. To add to the lineup, musicians Rose Guerin and John Stanwood will be playing their usual show beginning at 5 pm, and Mo’s Lunch will be open with all their menu items for sale.

Vendors include Gillian Badot from Gilly B, with all of her infant and kids’ clothing adorned with hand-cut, hand-stitched appliqués made from recycled T shirts found in local thrift stores. She will also have some items for adults, pets, and for the home. You’ll also find art by Tara Reynolds, Ivry Belle Jewelry, Island Phoenix Jewelry, Heather Rose, and Sugar and Stone Chocolates, and Aquila Coffee will have coffee and hot chocolate on the club’s back porch.