Poet’s Corner: ‘The Gift’

The Gift
By Jeffrey Agnoli
Though we lean into the pull
of the season
it’s hard to say all is well
when we know
with inner sense
some of the worst waits
behind closed doors
within the human heart
yet the dwindling day
promises the timeless truth
that light is ever renewed
a solstice dispensation
of new energies
new vistas
and ancient prophecies
of oneness to fulfill.
Jeffrey Agnoli is an educator and poet who lives in Edgartown.
Poets with a connection to Martha’s Vineyard are encouraged to submit poems to curator Laura Roosevelt at ldroosevelt@gmail.com.