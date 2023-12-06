Poet’s Corner: ‘The Gift’

The Gift

By Jeffrey Agnoli

Though we lean into the pull

of the season

it’s hard to say all is well

when we know

with inner sense

some of the worst waits

behind closed doors

within the human heart

yet the dwindling day

promises the timeless truth

that light is ever renewed

a solstice dispensation

of new energies

new vistas

and ancient prophecies

of oneness to fulfill.

Jeffrey Agnoli is an educator and poet who lives in Edgartown.

Poets with a connection to Martha’s Vineyard are encouraged to submit poems to curator Laura Roosevelt at ldroosevelt@gmail.com.