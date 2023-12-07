Holiday events

1 of 12

Chilmark

Holiday Book Sale

Tuesday to Saturday until January

Chilmark Library

Discover great finds at the Friends of the Chilmark Library holiday sale. There are thousands of books and DVDs available at bargain prices during regular library hours. Until Dec. 16: $1.00 for hardcovers and DVDs; $0.25 for paperbacks. Dec. 19 – 23: Half price. Dec. 27: Everything is free. chil_mail@clamsnet.org, 508-645-3360.

Salt Rock Chocolate Co. Holiday Pop-up

Wednesdays and Saturdays until Dec. 20, 11 am – 2 pm

Pandora’s Box

Shop for fresh, handmade chocolates for the holidays, including milk and dark assortments, nut clusters, covered toffee, dipped confections, and truffles. Visit saltrockchocolate.com.

Chilmark Holiday Flea Market

Saturday, Dec. 16, 10 am – 4 pm

Chilmark Community Center

Enjoy a hot lunch, homemade items, holiday gifts, local Island vendors, collectibles, fresh greens, centerpieces, baked goods, and a treasure table. For updates, visit facebook.com/chilmarkflea. 508-645-3100.

Winter Solstice Sunset Hike

Thursday, Dec. 21, 3 – 5 pm

Trustees’ Menemsha Hills

Join everyone on the shortest day of the year to hike to the beach, watch the sun set, read a few poems about the winter solstice, and discuss the season ahead. The walk is about 3 miles over rocky and uneven ground. Plan to arrive 15 minutes before the tour starts. Ages 12+. Register at thetrustees.org/event/195950. 508-693-7662.

Edgartown

42nd Annual Christmas in Edgartown

Thursday, Dec. 7, to Sunday, Dec. 10

Experience quintessential small-town holiday shopping, with decorated storefront windows, an art and crafts festival, horse-drawn carriage rides, the lighting of the Edgartown lighthouse, a parade, a dog show, store specials, and much more. For the schedule, visit christmasinedgartown.com.

Dickensian Christmas Village Display

Wednesday through Sunday until Dec. 22, 10 am – 4 pm

Carnegie Heritage Center

Enjoy seeing a holiday village display beautifully crafted in a Dickensian style, complete with festive shops, homes with windows all aglow, villagers out and about for the holiday season, snow-covered evergreen trees, and much more. Visit vineyardtrust.org. 508-627-4440.

Holiday Craft Series

Fridays, Dec. 8, 15, 22, 1 – 2 pm

Edgartown Library

Have fun learning to make your own ornaments, decorations, and baked goods this holiday season. All supplies are provided and you can take home your creations. Dec. 8: Glass Ornament Painting; Dec. 15: Gift Wrapping; Dec. 22: Cookie Decorating. Register on the calendar at edgartownlibrary.org. For questions, call 508-627-4221.

Illuminate Mytoi

Saturday, Dec. 9, 4 – 6:30 pm

Dike Road, Chappaquiddick

Experience the magic of the season in a self-guided walk through a beautiful, luminary-lit garden, which is maintained by the Trustees of Reservations. Along the way, you can write a message expressing a holiday wish or a hope for the coming year, then tie it to the winding bridge to share it with others. Hot cocoa will be served. Register at thetrustees.org/event/195949.

Annual Holiday Cocktail Party

Friday, Dec. 8, 6 – 8 pm

Carnegie Heritage Center

Celebrate the season with fine cocktails, scrumptious hors d’oeuvres, and special access to the newly installed Dickensian Christmas village. For tickets, visit vineyardtrust.org/events or call 508-627-4440.

Minnesingers Annual Holiday Benefit Concert

Friday, Dec. 8, and Saturday, Dec. 9

Old Whaling Church

Attend a holiday concert to benefit the M.V. Regional High School choral group and the Vineyard Preservation Trust. The Friday performance is at 8 pm, and a family show is on Saturday at 4 pm. There will be open seating when the doors open one-half hour early, with a reception to follow. For tickets, visit vineyardtrust.org/events or call 508-627-4440.

Teddy Bear Suite

Friday, Dec. 8, to Sunday, Dec. 10

Faraway Hotel

Enjoy seeing festive teddy bears of all shapes and sizes in a magical setting. All the money raised goes to help the Martha’s Vineyard Boys & Girls Club’s Healthy Happy Kids afterschool food program. Friday, 12 – 8 pm; Saturday, 12 – 6 pm; Sunday, 10 am – 3 pm. Visit mvteddybearsuite.com. 508-627-4567.

Holiday Cookies with Sweet Annabelle’s

Saturday, Dec. 9, 9:30 – 11:30 am

Trustees’ Farm Institute

Decorate holiday sugar cookies in a hands-on class with Ann DeWitt, including snowmen, trees, wreaths, and even festive cows. Ingredients are provided, and each participant can take home piping supplies and a half-dozen cookies. Ages 12+. Register at thetrustees.org/event/408283 or call 508-627-7007.

Plum Hill School’s Annual Elves Faire

Saturday, Dec. 9, 10 am – 2 pm

Federated Church

Decorate gingerbread houses, make beeswax candles, and shop for holiday craft kits, children’s books, handmade toys, and other gifts. Also enjoy a warm lunch at the Elves’ Café. All proceeds benefit the Plum Hill School in West Tisbury. hello@plumhillschool.com, 508-696-7701.

Handmade from the Heart

Saturday, Dec. 9, 10 am – 3 pm

Daniel Fisher House

Discover unique gifts created by Island artisans at an annual fundraiser for Hospice & Palliative Care of Martha’s Vineyard. Items may include jewelry, knitwear, pottery, paintings, photographs, baked goods, and ornaments. Proceeds will go directly to the care of patients and their families. Visit hospiceofmv.org. 508-693-0189.

Elf on the Shelf Scavenger Hunt

Saturday, Dec. 9, 10 am – 3 pm

Carnegie Heritage Center

Twelve elves of the Christmas season are playfully hiding on shelves among the exhibits in the Carnegie. Follow the clues that are provided to find all of the holiday elves and to win a prize. Visit vineyardtrust.org. 508-627-4440.

‘There is no Room in the Inn’ Crèche Displays

Saturday, Dec. 9. and Sunday, Dec. 10

Federated Church

View over 40 miniature nativity scenes from around the world that range in style from crystal figures to whimsical characters. Children can take home an activity page that can be colored and cut out to make a nativity scene. There will also be a silent auction in the lobby by Habitat for Humanity for items donated to them. Saturday, 12 – 4 pm; Sunday, 11 am – 2 pm. Visit federatedchurchmv.org. 508-627-4421.

Foreign Film Night: ‘A Christmas Carol’

Thursday, Dec. 21, 6 – 8 pm

Edgartown Library

Watch a 1999 film adaptation of Charles Dickens’ beloved Christmas story, starring Patrick Stewart as Ebenezer Scrooge. An old miser in 1840’s London learns about kindness and compassion when the ghosts of Christmas past, present, and future visit him on Christmas Eve. No registration required. programs@edgartownlibrary.org, 508-627-4221.

Oak Bluffs

Featherstone’s 21st Annual Holiday Gift Show

Daily through Sunday, Dec. 17, 12 – 4 pm

A one-stop holiday destination with handmade gifts from Island artists, including paintings, photographs, pottery, crafts, jewelry, clothing, accessories, soaps, dog goods, ornaments, cards, calendars, and stocking stuffers. Visit featherstoneart.org. 508-693-1850.

Gatchell Holiday Lights

Daily through Sunday, Dec. 31, 5 – 8 pm

County Road

For about 45 years, the Gatchell family has decorated their house with a massive Christmas light display, complete with reindeer, snowmen, and more than 20,000 sparkling lights. You are welcome to park your car and get out and walk around. You can also bring nonperishable food items or a monetary donation for the Island Food Pantry.

Play Reading: ‘A Christmas Carol’

Saturday, Dec. 9, and Sunday, Dec. 10

Oak Bluffs Library

Gather around with your family and friends to hear the library staff give a staged reading of Charles Dickens’ classic holiday tale, “A Christmas Carol.” Saturday, 7 – 8 pm, and Sunday, 2 – 3 pm. adaddarie@clamsnet.org, 508-693-9433.

RISE Annual Holiday Dance Show: ‘Season’s Greetings!’

Sunday, Dec. 10, 11 am and 4 pm

MVRHS Performing Arts Center

Enjoy a festive production from the entire company of RISE Vineyard Performing Arts. The styles include ballet, tap, jazz, contemporary, and acrobatics. Tickets can be purchased at the door before each performance. For details, visit risevpa.com or call 508-693-2262.

West Tisbury Congregational Church Handbell Choir Performance

Wednesday, Dec. 13, 5:30 – 6:30 pm

Oak Bluffs Library

Listen to the festive, resonant sounds of bells from a local choir that will play a selection of holiday music. Plus learn about the techniques and history of the handbell as a percussion instrument. For questions, email hburbidge@clamsnet.org or call 508-693-9433.

Gingerbread House Decorating Competition

Saturday, Dec. 16, 2 – 4 pm

Oak Bluffs Library

Gather a team of 4-5 family members or friends and sign up for a contest on designing a gingerbread house. All ages from 8 to 108 are welcome. Each team has 60 minutes to use the same food supplies: a house kit, cookies, pretzels, candy, and frosting. To register, email mlynch@clamsnet.org or call 508-693-9433.

Holiday Open House

Monday, Dec. 25, 12 – 4 pm

Island Alpaca

Bring your family and holiday guests for a unique experience at an alpaca farm. Enjoy hot cider, discover fun items and locally grown garments in a gift shop, and visit with friendly alpaca and their babies. Visit islandalpaca.com. 508-693-5554.

Vineyard Haven

World Market Holiday Shop

Daily through Sunday, Dec. 24, 10 am – 6 pm

Capawock Theatre

Enjoy a holiday pop-up shop in a historic theater that has been transformed into a winter wonderland. It features crafts from around the world, including Africa, Haiti, India, Palestine, and Peru. The market supports Island empowerment projects that make a difference globally. Visit worldmarketmondays.org.

Adult Crafts: Gingerbread Houses

Sunday, Dec. 10, 1 – 3 pm

Vineyard Haven Library

Be creative with icing and candy to decorate sweet and colorful gingerbread houses for the holiday season. All supplies are provided while they last. jrapuano@clamsnet.org, 508-696-4211.

Monday Night at the Movies: ‘Miracle on 34th Street’

Dec. 11, 6 pm

Martha’s Vineyard Playhouse

Watch a 1947 classic holiday film starring Maureen O’Hara, John Payne, Natalie Wood, and Edmund Gwenn. A kind old man hired by a divorced New York City mother to play Santa at Macy’s department store makes the claim that he is the genuine Santa Claus. 1 hour, 36 minutes. $5 at the door, cash only. Visit mvplayhouse.org. 508-696-6300.

Kids’ Crafts: Gingerbread Houses

Thursday, Dec. 14, 3:30 – 5 pm

Vineyard Haven Library

Children can come to the library to create their very own gingerbread house for the holiday season. No registration is needed, but materials are limited. jrapuano@clamsnet.org, 508-696-4211 x118.

M.V. Family Chorus’ 22nd Annual Winter Concert and Community Sing

Sunday, Dec. 17, 4 pm

Hebrew Center

Listen to songs of peace, hope, and light from the Martha’s Vineyard Family Chorus, directed by Roberta Kirn of Be Well Sing. Everyone can also share their holiday spirit by participating in a community sing. Visit bewellsing.com/events. For questions, email roberta@bewellsing.com.

Monday Night at the Movies: ‘It’s A Wonderful Life’

Dec. 18, 6 pm

Martha’s Vineyard Playhouse

Watch a 1946 classic holiday film that was directed and co-written by Frank Capra. It stars James Stewart, Donna Reed, and Lionel Barrymore. An angel helps a desperate businessman by showing him what life would have been like if he had never existed. 2 hours, 10 minutes. $5 at the door, cash only. Visit mvplayhouse.org. 508-696-6300.

Online Spice Club: Crystalized Ginger

Tuesday, Dec. 19, 6 – 7 pm

Vineyard Haven Library

Spread aromatic joy with your cooking this holiday season by joining the monthly Spice Club. For December, the spotlight is on crystalized ginger. Receive a sample packet of the spice, try it in a recipe of your choice, then gather with everyone via Zoom to share your experience. Email amcdonough@clamsnet.org or call 508-696-4211 x116.

Kids’ Crafts: Crystal Snowflake

Thursday, Dec. 21, 3:30 – 5 pm

Vineyard Haven Library

Children can make a beautiful beaded snowflake, which can be used as an ornament. No registration is needed, but materials are limited. jrapuano@clamsnet.org, 508-696-4211 x118.

West Tisbury

MVYRadio Holiday Music Channel

Daily through Dec. 31, all day, online

While decorating, baking, entertaining, or just relaxing at home, listen to a 24/7 stream of classic Christmas music and off-beat seasonal songs from MVYRadio artists. The holiday channel is at mvyradio.org/holiday. 508-693-5000.

Island Made Holiday Shop

Daily through Dec. 24, 10 am – 5 pm

Gayle Gardens

Shop for a wide variety of items from more than 20 Island makers, including wreaths and plants by Gayle Gardens, Island-inspired photography, woodcrafts, textiles, jewelry, homemade jam, pottery, and so much more at this State Road location. info@gaylegardens.com.

Christmas Faire

Saturday, Dec. 9, 9:30 am – 2:30 pm

First Congregational Church of West Tisbury

Come to an annual fair with beautiful wreaths, swags, centerpieces, vintage jewelry, and other items available to purchase. There is also a silent auction until Dec. 9 at 6 pm. Go to biddingforgood.com/fccowt to donate items or to bid. 508-693-2842.

Vineyard Artisans Festival

Saturday, Dec. 16, 10 am – 4 pm

Grange Hall

Pick up unique holiday gifts created by Island artists, including fine art, clothing, jewelry, ceramics, journals, cards, woodwork, baskets, and much more. There is free parking and free admission, plus local food. For the list of artisans, visit​​ vineyardartisans.com.

Make Your Own Sensory Snow

Saturday, Dec. 16, 2 – 3 pm

West Tisbury Library

Create indoor snow to mold, shape, and play with, using just a few simple ingredients. No sign-up required. Recommended for ages 2+. hburbidge@clamsnet.org, 508-693-3366.

Beachcomber Holiday Craft

Saturday, Dec. 16, 2 – 4 pm

Trustees’ Long Point Wildlife Refuge

Before attending, take a beach walk on an Island shore and collect shells and other treasures along the way. Then bring them to Long Point on Dec. 16 to use them for making beautiful holiday ornaments, jewelry, magnets, and other keepsakes. Craft supplies are included, but you can bring your own as well. Hot cocoa will be served. Register at thetrustees.org/event/195843. 508-693-7662.

Interactive Movie: ‘Elf’

Friday, Dec. 22, 1 – 3 pm

West Tisbury Library

Wear pajamas or holiday costumes and join everyone for a family-friendly interactive movie, “Elf,” starring Will Ferrell, James Caan, and Bob Newhart. A goody bag and a script will be provided for those who want to participate. lhearn@clamsnet.org, 508-693-3366.

Christmas Pageant

Sunday, Dec. 24, 5 – 6 pm

Agricultural Hall

Take part in an annual tradition when the First Congregational Church of West Tisbury presents a nativity pageant performed by Island children. Plus everyone can join in singing “Silent Night” by candlelight. An offering will be collected to benefit Vineyard families and children in need. officewtiscong@gmail.com, 508-693-2842.