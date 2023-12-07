West Tisbury issues survey to improve governance

The West Tisbury Improving Governance Task Force (IGTF) has issued a survey for volunteers serving on town boards and committees to better understand their current practices and challenges.

The over 20-question survey is intended to highlight where governance is working well and where it could be better.

The survey will help IGTF create a town governance handbook, which will include policies and protocols to guide committee work and help ensure that bodies meet all required standards.

In addition, the task force is exploring relevant training programs.

The town’s select board created the task force recently, acknowledging that West Tisbury has grown in population, complexity and challenges. There have also been concerns voiced over conflicts of interest and open meeting law rules.