SSA warns of potential wind impact

The Steamship Authority (SSA) is warning travelers that cancellations are possible this weekend because of strong winds.

“The National Weather Service has issued a Gale Watch for Sunday afternoon through Monday evening for Cape Cod and the Islands,” the SSA announced online. “High Winds are likely to cause cancellations on both the Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket routes.”

According to the National Weather Service, both Vineyard Haven and Woods Hole will be experiencing wind speeds over 30 mph starting Sunday night that will lessen on Monday afternoon. Gusts of up to 55 mph are expected on both days.

Travelers are recommended to monitor the forecast and check for updates.

The SSA will be waiving change and cancellation fees for all travel from noon on Sunday, Dec. 10, through Monday, Dec. 11. To change or modify a reservation, visit www.steamshipauthority.com, call the reservation office at 508-477-8600, or visit one of the SSA terminals.