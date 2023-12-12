Edward T. Medeiros, 77, passed away peacefully on Tuesday morning, July 18, 2023, at his home in Edgartown.

Ed was born to Edward and Anna Medeiros in Oak Bluffs on August 20, 1945. He graduated from Edgartown Elementary, then was in the first class to complete four years at the new Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School, graduating in 1963. In the yearbook they described him as “cheerful,” and awarded him Personality Plus and Class Wit.

After high school, Ed joined the Marine Corps, and became a skilled marksman at Parris Island, where he trained other soldiers. He was stationed in Camp LeJeune, and had tours in Europe. Greece was one of his favorite stops. After serving three years, Ed returned to the Vineyard and met his wife of 55 years, Shirley (Stahl) Medeiros. They moved to Chicago for a year, then returned to the Vineyard to raise their family.

In the early 1970s, Frank Fenner and Ed started their construction business, Fenner & Medeiros. Ed was a gifted draftsman and woodworker. He and Frank built and renovated many fine homes across the Island. Ed and a crew of volunteers donated their time building a playhouse and gazebo for the Island Affordable Housing Trust in 2001, during the Houses on the Move fundraiser.

Ed also hand-carved and painted beautiful duck decoys, which decorated his house and were given as gifts.

As a young man, Ed was a deer and duck hunter, and a diehard fisherman. In 1981, his 55-pound striped bass was the largest caught by a resident from the shore during the M.V. Striped Bass and Bluefish Derby. Dozens of keepers were caught that day with dear friends Ed Jerome and Cooper Gilkes during the “Columbus Day Blitz.” His children also remember early morning kids’ derbies and squidding by the Edgartown Yacht Club with him.

Ed was an avid golfer who made lifelong friends at Farm Neck. For several years a group, including son Thomas and cousin Tony, drove down to vacation and golf in Myrtle Beach, S.C.

In retirement, Ed devoted most of his time to music. His passion for singing and playing guitar began in high school. One of his first bands was Ronnie and the Juniors, with Merrily Fenner. Ed especially loved when his children and grandchildren would gather around to sing with him at Christmastime and birthday dinners.

He played in the band ESP with Pat Law, Merrily, and other talented Island musicians. Their regular gig was at the P.A. Club, his favorite bar. He was told that he sounded like Willy Nelson. No one knew their performance in March would be his last.

Ed is dearly missed by his family, and all who knew him. He is survived by his wife, Shirley; their three children, Amy Custer and husband John, Thomas Medeiros and wife Christy, and Lindsay Medeiros and partner Gregg Harcourt. He is also survived by eight grandchildren, Isabelle and Alison Custer, Disney, Alexendra, and Hadley Medeiros, and Dunovan, Wyatt, and Benjamin Belisle; and by his sister, Shirley A. Donaroma, his in-laws in the Midwest, many cousins, and countless friends. He was predeceased by his parents, and his brother, Anthony Medeiros.

Ed’s family is grateful to Hospice and Palliative Care of M.V. for their invaluable care, and to the P.A. Club for their constant support.

All are welcome to a celebration of Ed’s life from 4 to 7 pm on Thursday, Dec. 28, at the P.A. Club.

Donations in Ed’s name may be made to the Holy Ghost Association Benevolent Fund, P.O. Box 2208, Oak Bluffs, MA 02557, or to Hospice and Palliative Care of M.V., P.O. Box 1748, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568.