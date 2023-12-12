Irene Price (“Daisy”) of West Tisbury, formerly of West Roxbury, passed away on Nov. 27, 2023, surrounded by her children.

Daisy, a former Boston Public School teacher for more than 30 years, dedicated herself to reading recovery, and keeping children who were struggling on track. As was her nature, she was always in service to others.

She retired to the Vineyard with her husband, Fin, after spending every summer of her life there since she was 21. Daisy and Fin began cycling the Island in the ’70s. She loved swimming on its many beaches, including Lucy Vincent and Gay Head, her favorite places on the Island.

Daisy was a kind, creative, nurturing soul, endlessly in awe of nature, who cherished her friendships and was dedicated to her family. She loved the Rolling Stones, Pink Floyd, painting, reading, knitting, walking in nature, and her beloved soulmate, Fin. She found happiness in almost every moment of her day, and she showered her children with an unimaginable love.

She leaves her children, Michelle and her partner, Tony, Samuel and his wife, Bibi, and Jessica and her husband, Marko Nikolic. She was a doting grandmother to Summer, Milan, Maya, and Nyla. Her legacy of light, love, and positivity will live on forever through her children and their further generations.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Featherstone Center for the Arts, online at featherstoneart.org/donate-now.html. For online condolences and more information, please visit chapmanfuneral.com.