Moakley first to announce state House bid

Developing

Falmouth Democrat Thomas Moakley is the first to announce a run for a seat representing Martha’s Vineyard in the state House.

28-year-old Moakley is currently an assistant district attorney in the Cape & Islands District Attorney’s Office. According to a release announcing his run issued on Tuesday, he served as a prosecutor for criminal cases on the Vineyard.

“I am running to join a new generation of leaders who emphasize collaboration and positive relationships on Beacon Hill, prioritizing issues that disproportionately impact young people: climate change, reproductive freedom, housing, and the opioid epidemic,” Moakley is quoted in the release.

Current state Representative Dylan Fernandes announced at the end of November that he would run for state Senate in next year’s election, leaving an opening in his state House seat in the 2024 election. The House district includes Dukes County, Nantucket, and a section of Falmouth.

Moakley isn’t new to running for state political office. During a special election to fill a vacant seat in the state Senate in 2020, he lost to fellow Falmouth Democrat Sue Moran in the primary. Moran went on to win in the general election.

Moakley is a graduate of Georgetown University and Suffolk Law School. He was born and raised in Falmouth, and interned with Congressman James P. McGovern of Worcester and state Rep. Tim Madden of Nantucket.

“I am running for state representative because I believe in public service, and I am optimistic about the future,” Moakley is quoted in the release. “Every challenge can be overcome when we come together, engage with those who know the issues best, and put the work in.”

So far, no other candidates have publicly announced a campaign for the state House seat.