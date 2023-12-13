Beach cleanup and holiday craft fun

Upcycled and found object art is a great way to reduce waste and promote sustainability. Plus, it’s cool. Not only are the pieces created one-of-a-kind, but by using found materials, you’re helping the environment by cleaning up items that can potentially pollute our surroundings. Items can include anything from newspapers to used bottles and cans. On Saturday, Dec. 16, from 2 to 4 pm, make some found object art of your own at Long Point Wildlife Refuge.

Take the winter entrance and a short walk to the beach, where you’ll gather up all the trash, and any treasures you may want to use while creating your work of art. There will be plenty of additional supplies if you don’t find anything that tickles your fancy. There will also be hot cocoa, which is always a good thing. If you would like to participate in just the beach cleanup, or just the craft, that’s completely fine. This event is free and open to all. Though not required, please register if possible. For more information, contact Signe at signe@vineyardconservation.org.