Edgartown: Holiday markets, Island Theatre Workshop, Christmas Tea, and seasonal concerts

I hope everyone had an enjoyable weekend. I missed the festivities, but by all accounts, Christmas in Edgartown sounds like it was wonderful. Lots of fun events and things to do, and I’ve seen nothing but rave reviews online. I hope you all got a nice jump-start on your holiday shopping, and had some fun and entertainment while you did it.

We ventured to New Hampshire this weekend for our daughter Kiana’s graduation from graduate school at the University of New Hampshire, completing her degree in occupational therapy. Her mom, aunt, cousin, boyfriend, dad, and I all ventured North to celebrate the milestone with her. Congratulations, Kiana! We’re all so happy for you, and proud of your accomplishments.

Stacy Whitehead emailed to share that she saw a long-tailed duck in Edgartown Harbor, close to the lighthouse, on Sunday morning. She said she felt like she saw a “unicorn,” as she has been searching for one for more than a year, and was quite excited to see it. She also said that Its name is quite dull compared with seeing its brilliant colors. I had to Google it myself to see what they look like, and they truly are lovely, with of course, a long tail.

One of my Christmas wishes is scheduled to come true. My boy, Riley, was granted leave, and is set to come home next weekend for a couple of weeks. I can hardly wait. I haven’t seen him since last Christmas, and it’s far too long for this mama bear to go without a hug and some quality time with my boy. I know. I know. He’s a Marine and a grown man, but he’s always my boy, whether he likes it or not.

On Saturday, Dec. 16, from 2 to 4 pm, there will be a beach cleanup and holiday craft event at the winter entrance at Long Point Wildlife Refuge. They will begin by taking a short walk to the beach to gather trash, and any treasures that you may want to use in your craft. There will be plenty of other supplies as well, if you don’t find anything craft-project-worthy. There will also be hot cocoa. And you can participate in just the cleanup or just the craft project, if you prefer. This event is free, and they ask that you register, if possible, by visiting thetrustees.org. The event is sponsored by the Beach BeFrienders.

I think I’m taking Christmas a little too casually this year. I said I was going to be relaxed, but I haven’t done anything. No tree. No wreaths. No lights hung yet. I better get cracking! Oh, and did I mention the lack of gift shopping? Next weekend will be a busy, shop-local weekend for me. That will definitely put me in the holiday spirit.

Happy birthday wishes go out this week to Eric Steigelman on Dec. 9, Dave Pizzano on Dec. 10, Alley Ellis on Dec. 12, and Alex Vasiliadis on Dec. 16.

The World Holiday Market is still open at the Capawock, with goods from all over the world, supporting four Island empowerment projects that make a difference globally. It’s open daily, 10 am to 6 pm.

The Edgartown library is hosting a gift-wrapping session on Friday, from 1 to 2 pm. They’ll provide the atmosphere, with hot drinks and wrapping supplies. You bring the gifts to wrap. You can bring your own wrapping supplies to share too, if you want. What a nice way to have some fun while getting the task of wrapping done. Click the link at edgartownlibrary.org to register. There were a few slots left when I last looked.

Island Theatre Workshop will present “An Island Christmas” on Friday, Dec. 15, and Saturday, Dec. 16, at 7 pm at the Old Whaling Church. Tickets are $20, or $50 for group pricing for a family of four. Enjoy a tale of a family Christmas told through familiar Christmas musical classics.

The West Tisbury Farmers Market will be happening at the Ag Hall on Saturday from 9 am to noon. The Island’s oldest and largest farmers market features locally grown, seasonal produce, as well as homemade bread, savory condiments, fresh honey, homemade jams, beautiful flowers, artisan chocolates, sweet desserts, and unique gifts. All this and more can be found at the Agricultural Hall in West Tisbury. View the list of vendors at wtfmarket.org.

Also on Saturday is the annual Chilmark Church Holiday Flea Market, from 10 am to 4 pm at the Chilmark Community Center. Local crafts and Island vendors with a catered lunch, fresh greens and centerpieces, baked goods, and a treasure table.

The First Baptist Church Parish House in Vineyard Haven is the place for the annual Christmas Tea and Sale, on Saturday from 1 to 3 pm. This is a fundraiser to support the projects and upkeep of church fellowship. Enjoy tea sandwiches and cookies with your friends. Tea, coffee, and hot or cold cider. Browse the gift and food sale tables for last-minute holiday shopping.

OK, so here’s a fun event for all you Hallmark movie buffs. And I know there are a lot of you. . Hallmark Holiday Movie Bingo at the Oak Bluffs library, also on Saturday, from 5 to 7 pm. If you’re a fan of Hallmark holiday movies, and even if you’re not, enjoy a fun evening watching and playing Hallmark Holiday Movie Bingo. Using common tropes from Hallmark movies, we’ve created a silly game of bingo. The first person to get bingo wins a prize. Popcorn will be served.

Santa will be visiting the Edgartown library, and craftmaking will be happening on Sunday, Dec. 17, from 10:30 am to noon. Get your picture taken with Santa, and make a holiday-themed craft. Edgartown Animal Control Officer Kim Andrade will be on hand to help kids make a dog toy for their own furry friend, or donate one to a dog in need. No registration required.

The M.V. Family Chorus’ 22nd annual Winter Concert is Dec. 17 at 4 pm at the Martha’s Vineyard Hebrew Center. Listen to songs of peace, hope, and light from the M.V. Family Chorus, directed by Roberta Kirn of Be Well Sing.

Monday Night at the Movies at the Vineyard Playhouse presents “It’s a Wonderful Life” on Monday, Dec. 18, at 6 pm. What a fun way to view this classic movie; I’ve only ever seen it on TV. I just might have to go see it at the Playhouse for a change of pace. It’s one of my favorites.

And the Edgartown Federated Church is offering “Christmas at Sea: Music and Fellowship” on Dec. 17, from 7 to 9 pm. It features music and fellowship, led by Mark Lovewell, Molly Conole, Peter Boak, Pastor Mark Winters, and the Federated Church Choir.

That about does it. It’s a lot! What a busy but magical time of year. I wish it carried on through all of winter. I wish you all a wonderful week. I know that holidays can be a very difficult time for many. Remember, you are not alone. Reach out to friends and family if you are feeling alone or sad. It’s important to let others know so they can help you, if you are struggling.

If you have any Edgartown Town Column suggestions, email Gail Gardner, ggardnermv@gmail.com.