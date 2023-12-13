Energy providers offer benefits to ratepayers

Vineyard Power and Cape Light Compact announced in a press release the launch of an initiative to deliver monetary benefits to eligible ratepayers on Martha’s Vineyard.

Funding for the initiative comes in part from a program established by the Boston-based Citizens Energy Corporation and offshore wind developer Vineyard Wind, which is aimed at increasing resiliency at critical facilities, and helping ratepayers in communities near the Vineyard Wind project. Participants can expect to receive between $300 and $400 per year on average.

Vineyard Power program analyst Sophie Pittaluga told The Times the “direct benefits,” like checks, have already started rolling out.

The “direct-cost benefits” will be delivered to households earning less than 60 percent of the area median income on the Vineyard.

Income-eligible ratepayers must be enrolled in the Eversource utility discount rate, called R2 and R4, and on the Cape Light Compact’s power supply to receive these benefits.

According to the release, the compact chooses recipients by reviewing annual electricity usage and voluntary renewable energy certificates generated by renewable resources located outside New England.

To sign up for the Eversource utility discount rates, call 800-592-2000, or follow the application instructions at https://bit.ly/EversourceDiscountRates.

To sign up for the Cape Light Compact power supply, call 800-381-9192 or follow the power supply application instructions at bit.ly/CLC_PowerSupply.

For more information, or for assistance signing up for the programs, contact Vineyard Power at 508-693-3002, or info@vineyardpower.com.