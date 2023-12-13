Oak Bluffs: Robert Hayden, ‘An Island Christmas,’ seasonal crafts, and M.V. Family Chorus

“And when all Americans — young and old, black and white — come to know these men and women, we will have a greater understanding and respect for America and all of its citizens.” –Robert C. Hayden, “9 African American Inventors,” 1992

There is a new site on the M.V. African American Heritage Trail here in Oak Bluffs. The 37th site was installed at the library on Dec. 7, dedicated to the lifetime achievements of Robert C. Hayden. He was an acclaimed educator, a prolific author, and a lifelong activist for preserving history and social justice. He had a special bond with the Oak Bluffs library, contributing generously and participating in events. The quote above was from one of his many pioneering publications in the ’70s on the history of African Americans in science, technology, and medicine.

One of his many hobbies later in life was collecting rocks from Vineyard beaches to create his “beach stone art.” I was lucky enough to meet him at a craft show a few years ago, talk with him, and purchase one of his sculptures, which I treasure! Bob Hayden passed away last January at age 84. He touched and inspired many people, leaving a lasting legacy. Proud to see him honored in OB!

The Island is mourning once again — another young life has been cut short. Yossi Monahan is being remembered as an active, creative, and empathetic friend by his many friends at MVRHS. The school community is still struggling from the loss of Waylon Sauer in November, and also teacher Shannon Carbon. Our hearts go out to Yossi’s family, and please — hug your friends, smile at your neighbors, spread love around, as we all need to feel the comfort of community.

Island Theatre Workshop is bringing “An Island Christmas” to the Old Whaling Church for two nights, Dec. 15 and 16, at 7 pm. This is a live musical tale of a family Christmas, with some of our favorite performers, can’t wait! Tickets at itwmvy.org.

Oak Bluffs library offers seasonal kids crafting on Fridays from 10:30 am to 3:30 pm. You can drop in and enjoy a different craft each week. On Saturday the 16th, there will be a gingerbread house design and decorating competition from 2:30 to 4pm. You can put together a team of people, ages 8 and up, and dazzle the judges with your creativity! Preregister with mlynch@clamsnet.org.

Listen to festive songs of peace, hope, and light from the Martha’s Vineyard Family Chorus on Sunday, Dec. 17, at the M.V. Hebrew Center, Vineyard Haven. The music starts at 4 pm; the chorus has been rehearsing for weeks under the direction of Roberta Kirn of Be Well Sing. For more information, visit bewellsing.com.

Dec. 14 is filled with Island birthdays! Pat Law, Debra Alley, Olivia Rogers, Brae Eddleston, and Chyenne Ward share the day. Happy birthday to Mike Marchand on the 15th. Ludwig von Beethoven was born on Dec. 16, and on the 17th, we celebrate the maestro of math, Eve Heyman. Keith Richards will turn a rocking 80 on the 18th. On Dec. 19, please light an extra candle for the family of Emma Hall, whom we lost too soon in 2020. Birthday hugs on the 19th go to Lexi Olender and Roy Cutrer.

Send me your news!

If you have any Oak Bluffs Town Column suggestions, email Joanne Lambert, joannelamber@gmail.com.