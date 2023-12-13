Rise Vineyard Performing Arts: ‘Season’s Greetings!’

1 of 20

Spirits were running high at the Performing Arts Center last weekend as the Rise dancers presented their annual holiday dance performance. There wasn’t a parking space to be had during the two shows.

Dancers, ages 3 and up, showcased their talents in the genres of ballet, tap, jazz, contemporary, acrobatics, and hip-hop.

Studio Director Jil Matrisciano Loughman declared the show a “homegrown labor of love.” Proceeds from the performance benefit the Rise Above Access Program, the nonprofit arm of Rise, which offers scholarships to Island families who otherwise would not be able to dance due to financial constraints.

If you’re interested in the dance programs, visit risevpa.com or call 508-693-2262 for more information.