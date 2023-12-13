Swim team starts the season off with a bang

1 of 2

Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School varsity swim team started off the season strong in the first dual meet of the season at home versus Saint John Paul II on Monday.

The Vineyard boy’s team took a commanding lead early in the meet, winning 74 to 45.

The girls team is triple the size of last year’s team, and scored more points than any meet last season, even though they were down three swimmers. While they put up a good fight, SJPII outpointed the Vineyard 92 to 62. Despite taking the loss, swimming Coach Jen Passafiume says the Vineyard girls are looking very promising this year, with larger numbers and some strong swimmers. “Many are newer to competitive swimming, and excited about the challenge ahead,” she said.

For the first time in many years, the girls had enough swimmers to put in not just one, but multiple relays. In the 200 free relay, team senior co-captain Olympia Hall, junior captain Sylvia Carroll, senior Paula Gesche, and sophomore Nora Motahari placed second with a time of 2:18.59. On the B team, 7th grader Maybeline Brown, sophomore Leah Debettencourt, eighth grader Elenora Duncheva, and junior Ellie Pennington placed fourth at 2:45.64. The C team of freshman Leah Thomson, 7th grader Emmy Treitman, freshman Zoe Treitman, and 7th grader Adele Stearns placed fifth, with a time of 2:57.81.

The boys 200 medley relay A team of senior co-captain Emmett Silva, Simon Hammarlund, senior co-captain Andy Carr, and Kaua DeAssis took a strong first in a time of 1:59.00, 18 seconds ahead of their SJPII competitors, who took second place. The B team of junior Anthony Pruciano, 8th grader Michael Calheta, sophomore Grady Stalgren, and sophomore Philip Pruciano finished third.

In the 200 free girls relay, Zoe Treitman, with a time of 3:00.82, placed second, and Adele Stearns placed third, with a time of 3:32.18. The boys went 1-2-3, with Grady Stalgren first, senior Parker Bradlee second, and Anthony Pruciano in third.

In the fast 50 freestyle event, the girls were strong, with Paula Gesche placing second, Sylvia Carroll in third, and Elenora Duncheva in fourth. For the boys, Kaua DeAssis came out on top in 24.82, followed by Emmett Silva, and Philip Pruciano in fourth.

Another tough event, the 100 fly, was up next. For the girls, newcomer to the team Leah Thomson placed third, at 1:47.31. On the boys’ side, Ronan Mullin and Andy Carr were neck and neck at the first 50, with Mullin just pulling ahead for first at 1:03.94.

Sylvia Carroll took home first in the 100 free at 1:06.59, followed by Olympia Hall in second and Maybeline Brown in fifth. For the boys, Moses Thomson was third at 1:11.72, Parker Bradlee fourth at 1:24.43, and Philip Pruciano fifth, at 1:27.59.

Paula Gesche took a strong first in the 500 free, 45 seconds faster than the Saint John Paul swimmer in second place. The boys went 1-2, with Kaua DeAssis in first and Simon Hammarlund in second.

Both boys and girls are working to beat Barnstable on Friday afternoon at the Cape Cod YMCA.