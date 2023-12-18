Christopher Michael Arms, 43, of Harwich, passed away on Friday, Dec. 15, 2023, surrounded by his loving family.

Chris was born on Cape Cod on Dec. 6th, 1980. He was educated in the Martha’s Vineyard schools. He attended the University of Maine, and later graduated from Wyoming Technology Institute.

He was a talented diesel mechanic who loved his trade and his customers, who were always satisfied with his work. He was an accomplished skier and tennis player, avid fisherman, and a skilled boater. He enjoyed the wonders and beauty of Cape Cod and Martha’s Vineyard. He loved to ride his vintage 1972 Harley Davidson Sportster around town.

He is survived by his son, Caleb Shaw Arms of Brewster, who was the apple of his eye. He is also survived by his father, Jonathan F. Arms, and stepmother Sandra Arms, of Brewster; his mother, Bernadette M. LaPorte, and stepfather Raymond P. LaPorte, of Vineyard Haven; and stepbrother Matthew G. Harbaugh of Harrisonburg, Va.

A private burial service will be held in Wellfleet.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Martha’s Vineyard Community Services, or a charity of your choice.

For online condolences, please visit nickersonfh@yahoo.com.