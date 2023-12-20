Aquinnah encouraging healthy safety for the holidays

The Aquinnah health department is providing guidance to Islanders gathering for the holidays in light of COVID-19, RSV, and flu season.

The department issued a press release on Monday pointing to precautions the public can take to minimize the risks, with all three “ramping up” on the Island and nationwide.

Islanders are encouraged to stay home if they have any symptoms of either COVID, RSV, or flu, which include headache, sore throat, fever, body aches, cough, and nausea/diarrhea.

The department also recommends wearing a mask if traveling in large crowds. N95 and KN95 masks are available at Island town halls.

Also available at town halls are free COVID tests kits, which the department encourages taking before gathering with family and friends.

If you test positive for COVID, information is available from the state at bit.ly/MA_COVIDguidance.

Wearing a mask is still optional at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital, but hospital officials are promoting masking. “Patients are encouraged to mask in direct interactions with healthcare personnel in patient rooms, bays, or other locations where care is being delivered,” said Claire Seguin, chief nurse and VP of operations at the hospital. “If patients choose to wear a mask, they must wear a hospital-issued mask, either by itself or over their home mask.

“Visitors should wear a mask if they have symptoms of a respiratory illness, or have a recent exposure to COVID-19 and are in the quarantine period,” Seguin said.