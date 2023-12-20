Dogcharmer: He hates the car

Dear Dogcharmer,

Our dog Carlos absolutely hates to go anywhere in the car. He paces, whines, and barks continuously, whether it’s a five-minute or two-hour ride. It’s really put a constraint on our lives. Any help will be appreciated.

Thank you, Janet

Dear Janet,

In the possible event that Carlos is feeling carsick, you may want to get antinausea meds in case behavioral conditioning doesn’t work. Some people have found success by crating their dog with special treats, and blocking the window views. However, my suggestion is that you start with Carlos in the backseat, with the car going nowhere and the engine off. It’s the ONLY place that he receives very special treats, such chicken or ham, etc. When he’s happy to hop into the car for his 10 minutes of delicious treats, it’s time to turn the engine on, without going anywhere. When he’s happy to get the special treats regardless of the engine being on, it’s time to drive once around the block while enjoying the special treats.

Keep in mind that if Carlos is whining or shaking during these sessions, don’t tell him, “It’s OK,” because you may actually be rewarding the behavior you don’t want. Rather, stay upbeat and positive with the treats. Also, keep in mind that if the only places he’s been accustomed to going when in the car were to the vet, or the groomer to have his nails clipped, he’s going to view a car ride as about as much fun as a headache. So the first actual rides should be to the nearest park or friend’s house, where he has a great time with a doggy friend.

Don’t rush any of the steps. Your patience will pay off. Good luck,

Dogcharmer Tom

Have a question for the Dogcharmer? Write him at dogsrshelby@msn.com. Find him on Instagram @DogTrainingDiaries.