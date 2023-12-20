No need to go off-Island for these healthcare services

1 of 4

Much has changed at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital over the past five years in terms of clinical services being offered.

Today, the hospital offers close to a dozen specialties to meet the healthcare needs of those who call the Island home, as well as those in need of treatment while vacationing here.

Here’s a closer look at some of the specialty services offered, and those who provide the services.

Podiatry

The Podiatry Clinic provides both comprehensive podiatric outpatient and surgical services. The team includes Dr. Regina Mostone, DMP, who is the only full-time podiatrist at the hospital. She is joined by Dr. John Pizzuto, DMP, who has been working part-time at the hospital since June 2023. Dr. Pizzuto works every other Monday and every Friday.

Dr. Mostone became a full-time Island resident four years ago when she started at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Before that, she worked at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, which is also part of the Mass General Brigham family.

Podiatry services provided at the hospital include diabetic foot care, wound care, ingrown toenails, sports injuries, plantar fasciitis, plantar warts, bunions, hammertoes, foot fractures, and all aspects of painful foot conditions.

All podiatric surgical procedures are done at the hospital, so there’s no need to go off-Island.

“Probably what most people don’t know about my services is that I see children for many foot problems such as plantar warts, ingrown toenails, flat feet, heel pain, and related sports injuries,” said Dr. Mostone, who added, “I enjoy seeing patients in my community.”

Dermatology

While dermatologists are available, it’s important to note that the providers are part-time, and some are coming to the Island from their full-time jobs within the Mass General Brigham system.

Paula Karol, a nurse practitioner who has been with the practice since 2008, is available Tuesday and Wednesday for clinic appointments, and three Thursdays a month for procedures/biopsies.

Dr. Michael Bigby has been with Martha’s Vineyard Hospital for 30 years, but he too is part-time, holding clinic appointments on Fridays.

Three other dermatologists are also part of the Mass General Brigham team.

Dr. Steven Chen, who started at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital approximately one year ago, and comes from Mass General Hospital, holds clinic appointments on Fridays.

Dr. Frank Vleugels and Dr. Arash Mostaghini both started in November 2023, and both have full-day clinic appointments once a month on Monday, and a half-day Tuesday. Dr. Vleugels and Dr. Mostaghini are at Brigham and Women’s Hospital.

The Dermatology Clinic provides the following comprehensive services, Monday through Friday:

Full-body skin checks

Assessments for new, concerning lesions/moles

Assessments of changes to lesions/moles

Acne treatment

Cryotherapy

Biopsies

Excisions

Cardiology

Aliya Browne, DO, FACC, is the medical director of cardiology at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital, and is full-time.

“Serving the community here at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital has been a joy, and is very rewarding,” said Dr. Browne, who started at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital in 2020.

Dr. Browne is joined by Dr. Timothy Guiney, who works Thursdays and Fridays, and Kristie Hudson, CNP, a full-time certified nurse practitioner.

The Cardiology Clinic provides the following comprehensive services Monday-Friday:

Heart failure clinic, second Thursday of the month

Electro-physiology device clinic, third Friday, every other month

Loop recorder implantation, fourth Wednesday of the month

Stress testing: Nuclear – Monday and Tuesday; Exercise stress test – Wednesday

Cardiac Echo’s – daily

Stress Echo’s – Wednesdays

Holter monitors – Monday to Friday

EKGs – daily

OB GYN

The OB GYN Clinic provides comprehensive obstetric and gynecological care, with three full-time physicians and two full-time nurse midwives.

The two full-time physicians are Dr. Linda Stewart, who has been at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital for more than 15 years, and Dr. Daniel Pesch, who also serves as associate chief medical officer and VP of Medical Affairs.

Dr. Leonard Digiovani, who now works per diem, will be transitioning to full-time in the spring.

Nancy Leport and Suzy Zimmerman are the two full-time nurse midwives, and they are joined by Jean MacBarron, Bridget Buck, and Alison Marrow, who work per diem.

General surgery

Dr. Pieter Pil has been with Martha’s Vineyard Hospital as a full-time general surgeon for 22 years. He came to MVH from Brigham and Women’s Hospital with a subspecialty in gastroenterology, and practiced under the expertise of Dr. Elizabeth Breen, among others, in the colorectal division. He has been committed to providing quality, community medicine for two decades; it is likely that if you have needed a colonoscopy, you’ve seen Dr. Pil.

Endoscopy makes up the bulk of the business, but general surgery has provided a multitude of services to the Island over the years, including comprehensive wound care, laparoscopic hernia repairs, treatment of cholelithiasis/cholecystitis, port placements, endoscopy/colonoscopy, skin lesion excisions, and appendectomies.

Dr. Pil is joined in general surgery by Dr. Peter Hedberg, who has worked at MVH for three years, and Elizabeth Moriarty, FNP-BC, who has been at the hospital for five years.

Dr. Pil’s goal is to continue to provide exceptional care to Island residents and visitors alike, and to remain a constant in a system that is ever-changing and expanding.

“We are fortunate at MVH to have the incredible backing of Mass General Brigham’s abundant resources, substructure, and partnership,” said Dr. Pil. “Yet we are still able to provide the small-town, individualized healthcare that makes people feel well taken care of. We know our patients differently; they are our neighbors and teachers and friends, and we often treat them over and over for different ailments. It’s what I love about practicing medicine here.”

Other specialties provided by Martha’s Vineyard Hospital include neurology, oncology and infusion, plastic surgery, psychiatry, and urology.

Don’t be confused by the schedules mentioned above; making an appointment for any of the specialties at the hospital is easier than it may sound. Just call 508-684-4500, or if you prefer, schedule through Patient Gateway, if you’re already a Martha’s Vineyard Hospital patient.

Health Beat is sponsored by Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. It informs and advises you on health issues, shares health tips, and helps you become better acquainted with Martha’s Vineyard Hospital, the physicians, and staff. For more information, visit mvhospital.org.