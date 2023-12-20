Poet’s Corner: ‘Opening the Cabin’

Opening the Cabin
By Warren Woessner
We drag our bags to the side door
and hunt for things that don’t work —
big things like the heat and hot water
and little things like burned-out bulbs.
I am putting up the umbrellas
and worrying about the rain
that might come when the sun sets.
Then a flash! It’s drops of water
shining on a single strand
of spider silk. In no time at all,
they will all be gone like we will
all be gone, everything hanging
for an instant on a thread of silk at dawn.
Warren Woessner has authored six collections of poetry; most recently “Exit ~ Sky.” Warren and his wife split their time between Martha’s Vineyard and Minneapolis. Warren is a member of the Cleaveland House Poets, and was recently named the poet laureate of the Vineyard Conservation Society.
Poets with a connection to Martha’s Vineyard are encouraged to submit poems to curator Laura Roosevelt at ldroosevelt@gmail.com.