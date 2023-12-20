Poet’s Corner: ‘Opening the Cabin’

Opening the Cabin

By Warren Woessner

We drag our bags to the side door

and hunt for things that don’t work —

big things like the heat and hot water

and little things like burned-out bulbs.

I am putting up the umbrellas

and worrying about the rain

that might come when the sun sets.

Then a flash! It’s drops of water

shining on a single strand

of spider silk. In no time at all,

they will all be gone like we will

all be gone, everything hanging

for an instant on a thread of silk at dawn.

Warren Woessner has authored six collections of poetry; most recently “Exit ~ Sky.” Warren and his wife split their time between Martha’s Vineyard and Minneapolis. Warren is a member of the Cleaveland House Poets, and was recently named the poet laureate of the Vineyard Conservation Society.

Poets with a connection to Martha’s Vineyard are encouraged to submit poems to curator Laura Roosevelt at ldroosevelt@gmail.com.