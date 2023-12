Real Estate Transactions: Dec. 11 – 15, 2023

Aquinnah

Dec. 15, James F. O’Brien Jr. sold 0 Moshup Trail Beach Lot to George Pyne for $450,000.

Edgartown

Dec. 12, Carlos I. Benitez and Maria N. Martinez-Shedden sold 27 Windsor Drive to Carlos Ignacio Benitez, trustee of Carlos Ignacio Benitez Trust, and Maria Nazareth Martinez Shedden, trustee of Maria Nazareth Martinez Shedden Trust, for $100.

Dec. 14, Robert Stafford and Mark Ellis sold 79 Beach Road Unit 30 to David Finklestein OD & Ryan Shea OD LLC for $569,000.

Dec. 15, Richard D. Krauss Jr. and Cynthia Magsam Krauss sold 9 Mockingbird Drive to Haley Krauss Duquette for $416,250.

Dec. 15, Susan Herminia Morris sold 10 Saddle Club Road to Laura Bailey and Jenise Barnhouse for $910,000.

Oak Bluffs

Dec. 11, Sheila Bond sold 15 Peter M. Williamson Boulevard to Steven R. Ewing and Terri Ewing for $2,700,000.

Dec. 11, Paul A. S. Deruyter and Marilyn B. Deruyter, trustees of Deruyter Family Trust, sold 21 Kennebec Ave. Unit 6 to Jill Jones for $1,100,000.

Dec. 14, Dallas Coggins-Tuttle and Anna Coggins sold 287 County Road to Darli Alves Pereira Sr. and Florinda H.F. Alves for $850,000.

Dec. 15, Therry L. Cassagnol, trustee of 24 Harrison Avenue Realty Trust, sold 24 Harrison Ave. to Paul A.S. Deruyter and Marilyn B. Deruyter, trustees of Deruyter Family Trust, for $1,400,000.