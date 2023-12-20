Tisbury: Holiday cards, museum exhibits, and library programs

Heard on Main Street: Remember that Santa can appear in mysterious disguises, in the uniform of FedEx or UPS, or even the Post Office.

Holiday blessings on Molly McCutcheon and her friends for making our town and our Island a prettier place by planting daffodils at our Post Office and across our town. You and your thoughtfulness make our smiles brighter now and in the spring.

Many folks say they just aren’t sending holiday cards anymore, got out of the habit with COVID and all that. I felt I had to send a few to older friends, especially those I hadn’t called recently either. Some send cards in answer to those received. I do have to admit most of my letters go out on email, some even with cards.

Then I get a beautiful card hand-painted by someone close, or a family photo of those I rarely see. A printed greeting card hardly seems an appropriate reply.

Speaking of responses, I had one that proves my daughter does not know it all. She claims Amazon never responds in person. I ran into a problem with Amazon that was simply not solved by clicking all the numerous offered answers, and was finally offered a chat online. When that did not suffice, I was offered a blank for phone number and a box marked, ‘Call me now,’ and they did.

Thanks again to Abbie McGrath for your essay a few weeks ago reminding us of the dangers companies don’t warn us about, such as the known carcinogen PFAS. Of course, even though we may forget exactly why, we did deprive our babies of Johnson’s baby powder. And here I was just thinking all the issues in our world off-Island were frightening.

Are you ready to plan ahead? The Martha’s Vineyard Museum has two exhibits you don’t want to miss. The first one, called “Home,” ends Sunday, Jan. 7. Enjoy the idea of home through the eyes of artists, with an understanding of issues facing the Island today. Also, “They Were Heard: The Unique Voice of the M.V. Deaf Community.” From 1694 to 1952, the Island, especially Chilmark and West Tisbury, had a large number of people with hereditary deafness, as well as neighbors with an ability to sign. Vineyarders learned a local dialect of sign language. This unusual exhibit tells of an extraordinary chapter of Island history, on view through mid-February.

On Tuesday evening, Jan. 2, the Vineyard Haven library offers “Winter in the Stacks” with Elizabeth Whelan, with a focus on portraiture and botanical themes, from 5 to 7 pm. Enjoy the art show with cocoa and a cookie.

The M.V. Poetry Readers Group meets on Zoom the first Monday of the month, Jan. 8, at 10 am. In this interactive group, the leader selects a poem to be read and discussed. Members say you get much more out of the poems this way. You only need a love of poetry. Myra Stark will present Philip Larkin this month. Contact amcdonough@clamsnet.org for link.

Or perhaps this one fits in with your goals for the New Year: “Transformational Journaling: A Helpful Guide to a Heart-Centered Writing Journey” is online on Tuesday, Jan. 9, at 6 pm, through our library on Zoom. Learn to use language in new ways. Help create a connected writing community, supporting you on your journey of change and growth, wherever you are at present. Join Caroline Joy Adams, M.Ed., who has a master’s degree in counseling psychology, and has taught many writing workshops.

That and the next program are on Zoom. Try the “Spark Joy Lifestyle,” one of the top resolutions — organize and declutter. Join KonMari consultant Kerry Adams, who will tell you how to use this in your life. You can grab a notebook on Tuesday, Jan. 9, at 7 pm. All on Zoom; contact amcdonough@clamsnet.org.

Big bunches of birthday balloon wishes go out to Liam Patrick Bruni on Tuesday.

