SSA summer reservations coming soon

Reservations for Steamship Authority ferries in the 2024 summer season go live next month.

For Martha’s Vineyard, reservations can be made online starting on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024, at 5 am.

The travel dates for reservations are between May 15, 2024 and Oct. 20, 2024.

Vineyard route reservations made by mail will also be processed in the order they are received.

The SSA reservation office will also have extended hours, 7 am to 6 pm, from Jan. 30, 2024 to Feb. 5, 2024.

Customers who are a part of the Steamship’s Headstart program, who need to be a part of the SSA’s excursion or preferred program to participate, will be able to start making their reservations on Jan. 16, 2024 starting at 7:30 am. Up to 10, one-way or round trip reservations can be made for the summer and up to five of these can be “made directly into another person’s name for personal use.” Three of these five reservations can be made transferable to another individual at a later date.

The SSA also offered a few tips for customers. Before opening day, make sure you can access your account. If you don’t know your account number, PIN, username, or password, call the reservation office at 508-477-8600 for assistance or visit the SSA frequently asked questions page.

For mail-in reservations, up to five reservations will be accepted per mailing. The mail-in reservation forms can be found here. .