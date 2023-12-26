Dr. Edward S. Sternick (“Ned”), 84, of Vineyard Haven, passed away on Nov. 30, 2023.

He was born on Feb. 10, 1939, in Boston, the son of Charles and Adele Sternick of Brookline, and was an esteemed member of the community, both in Boston and later in his adopted home of Martha’s Vineyard.

Ned was a tremendous history buff, particularly when it came to the great statesman Daniel Webster. He was happiest sharing his passion with those around him, where he had the gift of connecting everything back to Webster.

Ned had an impressive educational background, having graduated from Brookline High School before earning his B.S. from Tufts University, M.A. from Boston University, Ph.D. from UCLA, and M.B.A. from Northeastern University, and becoming professor emeritus at Brown University.

Throughout his career, Ned made significant contributions to the field of medical physics. He was a former president of the American Association of Physicists in Medicine. He served as the medical physicist in chief at Rhode Island Hospital, founding president of the Chinese-American Cancer Institute, vice president of clinical affairs at Nomos Corp., founding director of medical physics at Tufts Medical Center, and professor at Dartmouth College. He was also a NASA research scientist in the early days of his career.

Ned was an avid stamp collector, a hobby that brought him great joy, including an assignment as executive director of the Spellman Museum of Stamps & Postal History. He relished his involvement with the Martha’s Vineyard Museum, serving as a docent and regaling visitors with his encyclopedic knowledge of island history.

Ned and his wife Andrea met on Star Island at a Unitarian conference, and made their home in Boston. In later years, after falling in love with Martha’s Vineyard, they made it their second home, becoming deeply involved in the community. In addition to Ned’s docent duties at the M.V. Museum, he spent a summer as a park ranger, served on the Tisbury Council on Aging, was a supporter of Featherstone Center for the Arts, the Sheriff’s Meadow Sanctuary, and many other Island organizations.

He had a wonderful relationship with his family, and loved spending time with them, both on- and off-Island, attending concerts, art openings, and many a social gathering.

Ned is survived by his children, Kimberly Biggs, Scott Vrusho (Kate), and from his first marriage to Joanna Henderson, children Heidi Seary (Nigel), Jennifer Sternick (Giancarlo), and Peter Sternick (Kim); and his adored grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Andrea Quigley.

A celebration of life this spring for Dr. Edward (“Ned”) S. Sternick will be announced at a future date, allowing those who knew and loved him to come together to honor his memory. We will miss our beloved Ned and GP.