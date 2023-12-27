Arthur Costa

Arthur V. Costa passed away on Dec. 12, 2023 in Florida.

He was born to John Costa and Mary Rezendes on June 9, 1938 in Oak Bluffs and graduated from Edgartown High School. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Ponte Vedra, Fla., and the Holy Ghost Association in Oak Bluffs. His profession was a house painter and he worked for the Steamship Authority for a short time.

He is predeceased by his son, Timothy Costa, stepfather Bob Baptiste, and siblings Helen Rodgers, Gloria Jeffers, John Costa, Lucy Costa, Bobbie Donovan, Barbra Perry, and Benny Baptiste.

He is survived by his wife Joyce and his daughters, Melinda Lockwood (Kenny), Stacy Gardner and her daughters, Alexia and Mya, sister-in-law Mary Beth Baptiste and several nieces and nephews. Stepchildren Warren Taylor, Emily BeDell, Cathy Bettencourt (Kenny) and Joey Younger (Sonya), six grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.

Artie left a legacy of love, grace, and honor. He was a great husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend. A true fan of the Boston Red Sox, Celtics, Bruins, and Patriots. He will be missed by many.

There will be a brief graveside service at Westside Edgartown Cemetery on Jan. 12 at 1 pm with a gathering at the P.A. Club in Oak Bluffs.

In lieu of flowers, donate to the charity of your choice.