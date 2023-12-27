Edgartown: Mothers’ Circle, Interpsychic Rapport, and Lobsterville Beach cleanup

I hope everyone had a very merry Christmas. I struggled a bit myself. With one of my kids away for the holiday, it was smaller and less traditional than usual. Fewer presents. Fewer traditions. Riley is busy catching up with all his friends and family here. We decorated the tree and watched a few Christmas movies, and spent some time together. But the baking and things like that are usually spearheaded by Amelia, so we didn’t do that this year. But every Christmas ends up special in its own way. And I’m so grateful that Riley is here. That’s present enough in my world.

Happy birthday wishes go out to Shauna White-Smith on Dec. 26, Jennifer Abreu on Dec. 27, Amy Sullivan on Dec. 28, and Beth O’Connor on Dec. 29.

Things are mighty quiet on the news and things-to-do front this week. Everyone must be hunkered down for the week, or maybe traveling and adventuring.

Saturday morning at the Edgartown library offers a mothers’ conversation circle from 11:30 am until 12:30 pm. This informal discussion group, led by Molly Flam of Island Mama M.V., provides a space for pregnant women and mothers to gather, share their honest experiences, connect, and learn from other mothers in the community. You are welcome to go alone, or bring your baby or toddler with you. Space will be available for babies and toddlers to crawl and play. No registration is required.

Kids can take part in a chain-reaction activity at the West Tisbury library on Dec. 30 at 1 pm. All ages are welcome to come try their hand at building a chain reaction. For more information, email hburbidge@clamsnet.org. This event is free and open to the public. No sign-up is required.

The West Tisbury library is also offering “Telepathic Communication: Interpsychic Rapport” on Saturday, Dec. 30, at 3:30 pm, with Constance Messmer.

There is a drop-in knitting group at the Edgartown library with Cindy Bonnell, on Wednesdays at 3 pm. All experience levels are welcome to partake in this social group in the upstairs boardroom.

The M.V. Museum is offering a mini-exhibit titled “Jaws — Creating Amity,” a teaser for a full 50-year anniversary exhibit they have planned for 2025. I can’t believe “Jaws” will be 50 years old in 2025! Still a classic. You can check out behind-the-scenes photos and collectibles and such in this exhibit, and get a taste for what is to come.

Also at the M.V. Museum is “They Were Heard: The Unique Voice of the Martha’s Vineyard Deaf Community.” This exhibit looks at the large deaf population on the Vineyard, and the local sign language.

If you’re looking for something to do with the kids on Friday, Dec. 29, from 2 to 4 pm, you can bring your kids to the West Tisbury library for their Kids’ Nail Salon. Bring your own nail polish, and they will provide some, and partake in some nail artwork. Recommended age is 2 years old and older.

The Beach Be-Frienders are at it again. On Jan. 1, from 1 to 3 pm, they will be cleaning up Lobsterville Beach in Aquinnah. Volunteers will be at both ends with trash bags and gloves. You bring the labor.

And that is all I’ve got for now. If you had any adventures, or have stories to share from your holidays, please feel free to email them to me at ggardnermv@gmail.com. I’m always happy to hear from our readers. Or are you a business open in January that wants to share some of the fun you have planned, or just your hours? Feel free to reach out.

I’m not much on New Year’s resolutions, are you? I always just try to be the best person I can be. Sometimes, I’m awesome with that plan. Sometimes I miss the mark. But I’m always trying. For those of you who make resolutions, I wish you the best with them. Jan. 1, 2024, is a new day, and a chance to start anew. I personally look forward to leaving 2023 behind. It was a bit of a bumpy ride for me. I don’t dare say that 2024 will be my year. I just hope it will be better than the past few have been. Here’s to 2024: Happy New Year!

If you have any Edgartown Town Column suggestions, email Gail Gardner, ggardnermv@gmail.com.